‘Bail!’: Robert Irwin films horror encounter

He’s no stranger to getting up shut with crocodiles, however Robert Irwin’s newest terrifying encounter with a 350kg croc was his most “intense” but.

The 18-year-old, who’s the son of late crocodile hunter Steve Irwin, is clearly following in his father’s footsteps as he’s seen trying to feed Australia Zoo’s close to four-metre lengthy 350kg “white” croc, Casper, on the finale of Crikey! It’s The Irwins.

In the gripping episode, which airs on Animal Planet on Foxtel, Robert was seen testing whether or not Casper was snug to take part within the Queensland zoo’s iconic croc exhibits.

But it went somewhat sudden, as Casper uncared for the meals on supply and jumped at Robert as a substitute as he shouted, “Bail! Bail! Bail!”, earlier than darting within the different route.

Taking to Instagram, Robert stated it was the “most intense croc feed I’ve done.”

He added: “We prioritise natural behaviour with our crocs. By getting in their enclosures with them, and letting them put on those huge strikes from the water’s edge, they get to use all of their predatory instincts and they just love it! But safety for us is also crucial and you definitely have to know when to call it. And with such a powerful and quick croc like Casper we had no choice but to bail!”.

Steve himself rescued Casper – a leucistic saltwater crocodile – from the Kimberleys in WA again in 2002.

Leucistic means the crocodile lacks melanin pigment, and is taken into account extra uncommon than albinism, with roughly one in 10,000 animals having the situation.

Steve wrote an article about Casper for International Crocodile Rescue on the time: “His aggression was astounding and it sure made top jaw-roping him exciting, but unfortunately just as I predicted he bit the pool pole off and it was caught in his mouth under the ropes!

“Now we had to come up with a name for the most spectacular-looking crocodile we’d ever seen. It was easy – Casper; although he’s still not even remotely friendly like his ghostly namesake.

“We absolutely love our big boy Casper. He’s nearly 12ft long and to this day remains very, very aggressive – Mate, he is a snappy croc.”

