Bajan coach wins soccer championship in the USA | Loop Barbados

Barbadians proceed to excel on the United States sporting circuit.

Last week John Ward coached the Atlanta International School (AIS) to their second Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state title.

The Grazettes, St Michael native produced a tactical masterpiece to guide AIS to a 5-3 victory over Athens Academy on the McEachern High School subject.

AIS amassed a powerful 112 targets and conceded simply 17 in 21 matches to shut out a powerful and rewarding season which Ward attributed to safe relationships and a transparent soccer philosophy, which has been constructed throughout his five-year tenure on the college.

The former Coleridge & Parry Secondary School scholar mentioned since his first day on the job at AIS he had a imaginative and prescient, a philosophy, and a mode of play he needed to execute.

This mixture introduced AIS near the championship on a pair events.

In Ward’s first yr in cost AIS was eradicated within the quarterfinals, the next yr they needed to accept second place, in yr three they made the ultimate 4 and the yr after that COVID-19 intervened.

Ward and AIS perseverance paid off in 2022 and he described it as a particular second, significantly as a result of gamers he achieved it with.

“With this group, we undoubtedly had good comradery. Keeping these boys collectively for therefore lengthy and actually creating a mode of play and a tradition of play, I believe that was key.

The model of play and enjoying the sport the best means, which is enjoying easy, enjoying good, but in addition being dynamic when you need to.

What made it particular for me is after successful some center college championships with this group of boys, then to transition into highschool and win their first state championship, enjoying the sport the best means.”