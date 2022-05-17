Baku Higher Oil School hosts poetry evening with People’s Poet Ramiz Rovshan (PHOTO)

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has hosted a poetry night with

People’s Poet Ramiz Rovshan. The occasion started with the demonstration

of video supplies devoted to the grasp of poetry.

Expressing satisfaction with the assembly with the much-loved

poet on the college, Rector Elmar Gasimov pressured that this

assembly was a historic day.

“During the pandemic, we held a web based assembly of scholars with

People’s Poet Ramiz Rovshan. Today, we’re completely satisfied to see our

esteemed poet at Baku Higher Oil School. Our college students won’t ever

overlook at the present time. Our college students have each mind and coronary heart. People

like Ramiz Rovshan are intellectuals who convey mild to folks.

Everyone loves him, no matter his age. This doesn’t occur to

each poet. Ramiz Rovshan’s poems are everlasting,” the rector

mentioned.

Speaking on the night, Ramiz Rovshan mentioned that he attaches

nice significance to conferences with college students and is pleased with his love

for the artistic actions of BHOS.

“Elmar Gasimov created an environment of affection for poetry right here.

The love of BHOS college students for poetry has introduced me right here once more. It

is normally mentioned that individuals engaged within the precise and technical

sciences are removed from artwork. On the opposite, these folks have a

sturdy artistic spirit. If you may have a love for poetry and artwork, I

advocate you to develop it. Professionalism and expertise go hand in

hand. Talent is a present from God, and professionalism is the flexibility

to manifest this reward,” the poet mentioned.

Presenting the not too long ago revealed books “Old Fears” and “The Key

to Love”, Ramiz Rovshan gave details about the poems and

translations contained in them. Speaking about his childhood

ardour for poetry and books, the nationwide poet shared his reminiscences

and browse his favourite poems.

BHOS college students additionally learn poems by Ramiz Rovshan. Then the

nationwide poet answered the scholars’ questions. The assembly

continued with heart-to-heart conversations about poetry.