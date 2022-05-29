Baku holding world-famous TEKNOFEST festival this year thanks to support of Azerbaijani and Turkish Presidents, says Turkish Space Agency’s CEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Thanks to the assist

of the Presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan, the world well-known

know-how pageant TEKNOFEST is being held in Azerbaijan this

yr, President of the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) Serdar Huseyin

Yildirimtold Trend.

According to him, this assist of the heads of each states is

important for the event of know-how.

He famous that, Azerbaijan – the fraternal nation was the primary

that got here to thoughts first when planning to carry TEKNOFEST exterior of

Turkey.

“This is a second Motherland for us. TEKNOFEST was held in

Turkey with nice success. I’m positive that we’ll obtain the identical

success in Azerbaijan. The assist of pageant from each Presidents

can be a vital step. Despite the truth that at present is the

final day of the pageant, individuals nonetheless come right here with nice

curiosity,” he mentioned.

TEKNOFEST

International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival is being held

in Azerbaijan from May 26 by way of May 29.

TEKNOFEST

in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and

Transport of Azerbaijan. At the identical time, the TEKNOFEST manufacturing

workplace operates in Baku. The full employees of the workplace consists of

Azerbaijani specialists.

The occasion has been held yearly since 2018, with the joint

group of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is

managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the

technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with greater than

60 Turkish state establishments, universities and personal

corporations.

The objective is to popularize such areas as aviation, area business

and digital financial system, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas,

to determine the information and expertise of younger engineers by way of

competitions organized throughout the framework of the pageant, as

properly as to current nationwide applied sciences to most people.

