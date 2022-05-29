Baku holding world-famous TEKNOFEST festival this year thanks to support of Azerbaijani and Turkish Presidents, says Turkish Space Agency’s CEO
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Thanks to the assist
of the Presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan, the world well-known
know-how pageant TEKNOFEST is being held in Azerbaijan this
yr, President of the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) Serdar Huseyin
Yildirimtold Trend.
According to him, this assist of the heads of each states is
important for the event of know-how.
He famous that, Azerbaijan – the fraternal nation was the primary
that got here to thoughts first when planning to carry TEKNOFEST exterior of
Turkey.
“This is a second Motherland for us. TEKNOFEST was held in
Turkey with nice success. I’m positive that we’ll obtain the identical
success in Azerbaijan. The assist of pageant from each Presidents
can be a vital step. Despite the truth that at present is the
final day of the pageant, individuals nonetheless come right here with nice
curiosity,” he mentioned.
TEKNOFEST
International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival is being held
in Azerbaijan from May 26 by way of May 29.
TEKNOFEST
in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and
Transport of Azerbaijan. At the identical time, the TEKNOFEST manufacturing
workplace operates in Baku. The full employees of the workplace consists of
Azerbaijani specialists.
The occasion has been held yearly since 2018, with the joint
group of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is
managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the
technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with greater than
60 Turkish state establishments, universities and personal
corporations.
The objective is to popularize such areas as aviation, area business
and digital financial system, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas,
to determine the information and expertise of younger engineers by way of
competitions organized throughout the framework of the pageant, as
properly as to current nationwide applied sciences to most people.
Trend News
