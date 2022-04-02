Baku hosts AGF Trophy and FIG Cup awards (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. On Saturday, April

2, throughout the framework of the FIG World Cup in males’s and girls’s

creative gymnastics, a specifically established prize of the

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation – the AGF Trophy Cup was awarded

on the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reviews.

AGF Trophy was awarded to Valentina Georgieva (Bulgaria) and

Ioan Jimsheleishvili (Georgia).

Also, in response to the outcomes of the three finest outcomes proven

on the 4 phases of the World Cup, the gymnasts have been awarded the

FIG Cup in particular person occasions.

The FIG Cup in particular person occasions was awarded to Israeli gymnast

Artem Dolgopyat (ground train), Ukrainian athlete Ilya Kovtun

(parallel bars), Uzbek gymnast Oksana Chusovitina (vault) and

Ukrainian athlete Daniela Batrone (unequal bars).

It must be famous that from March 31 to April 3, one other

prestigious competitors is being held on the National Gymnastics

Arena in Baku – the FIG World Cup in males’s and girls’s gymnastics.

145 gymnasts from 34 nations of the world take part within the

competitors.