Baku hosts Youth Sports Festival with participation of representatives of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. On the event of
the thirtieth anniversary of the institution of diplomatic relations
between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, the Youth Sports Festival is being
held on the Baku Sports Palace, Trend experiences. Athletes from Azerbaijan and Bulgaria
participate within the sporting occasion.
Speaking on the opening of the pageant, Deputy Minister of
Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Mariana Vasileva spoke concerning the
improvement of relations within the sports activities area between the 2
international locations. The Deputy Minister expressed confidence that the
pageant will serve to additional strengthen and develop sports activities ties
between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria.
In his speech, Bulgarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Nikolai Yankov
expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani aspect for the excessive degree of
group of the pageant.
Deputy Head of the European Department of the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Ruslan Rzayev and Head of the
Azerbaijan-Bulgaria Inter-Parliamentary Working Group Rauf Aliyev
confused that over time Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have
established profitable ties in lots of areas.
The National Anthem of Azerbaijan and the National Anthem of
Bulgaria sounded on the opening of the pageant.
Then a creative program was introduced, throughout which the
nationwide dances of the 2 international locations had been introduced to the
public.
Then sports activities competitions started. The pageant options a number of
sports activities – acrobatic gymnastics, wrestling, in addition to martial arts –
capoeira and breakdance. The winners shall be awarded on the finish of
the pageant.