Baku hosts Youth Sports Festival with participation of representatives of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. On the event of

the thirtieth anniversary of the institution of diplomatic relations

between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, the Youth Sports Festival is being

held on the Baku Sports Palace, Trend experiences. Athletes from Azerbaijan and Bulgaria

participate within the sporting occasion.

Speaking on the opening of the pageant, Deputy Minister of

Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Mariana Vasileva spoke concerning the

improvement of relations within the sports activities area between the 2

international locations. The Deputy Minister expressed confidence that the

pageant will serve to additional strengthen and develop sports activities ties

between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria.

In his speech, Bulgarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Nikolai Yankov

expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani aspect for the excessive degree of

group of the pageant.

Deputy Head of the European Department of the Ministry of

Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Ruslan Rzayev and Head of the

Azerbaijan-Bulgaria Inter-Parliamentary Working Group Rauf Aliyev

confused that over time Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have

established profitable ties in lots of areas.

The National Anthem of Azerbaijan and the National Anthem of

Bulgaria sounded on the opening of the pageant.

Then a creative program was introduced, throughout which the

nationwide dances of the 2 international locations had been introduced to the

public.

Then sports activities competitions started. The pageant options a number of

sports activities – acrobatic gymnastics, wrestling, in addition to martial arts –

capoeira and breakdance. The winners shall be awarded on the finish of

the pageant.