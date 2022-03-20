Baku-Istanbul flight planes couldn’t land at Sabiha Gokcen Airport due to bad weather

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. Buta Airways’

planes flying from Baku to Istanbul (flights J2-9103 and J2-9105)

couldn’t land at Sabiha Gokcen Airport as a result of dangerous climate, Trend

stories citing the press service the Buta Airways.

Aircraft captains determined to land at Izmir airport.

Due to dangerous climate, these flights departed from Baku late. But

as a result of worsening climate circumstances, the vacation spot airport has

presently restricted the reception of plane because of the clearing of

the runway from snow

The planes will take off from Izmir instantly after the

resumption of the work of the Istanbul airport.