Baku-Istanbul flight planes couldn’t land at Sabiha Gokcen Airport due to bad weather
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. Buta Airways’
planes flying from Baku to Istanbul (flights J2-9103 and J2-9105)
couldn’t land at Sabiha Gokcen Airport as a result of dangerous climate, Trend
stories citing the press service the Buta Airways.
Aircraft captains determined to land at Izmir airport.
Due to dangerous climate, these flights departed from Baku late. But
as a result of worsening climate circumstances, the vacation spot airport has
presently restricted the reception of plane because of the clearing of
the runway from snow
The planes will take off from Izmir instantly after the
resumption of the work of the Istanbul airport.