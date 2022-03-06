Baku names finalists among women’s pairs at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6
By Jani Babayeva – Trend:
The finalists amongst girls’s pairs within the 13-19 age class have been
named on the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku throughout the remaining day
of the twelfth FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions,
Trend stories.
Among the ladies’s pairs, Sam Janssens and Silke Macharis
(Belgium, 55.010 factors), Rony Cohen and Maya Velner (Israel,
54.990 factors), Iuliia Litvinkova and Varvara Roguleva (Russia,
54.400 factors), Lara Fernandes and Catarina Goncalves (Portugal ,
53.400 factors), Willow Noble and Sydney Padios (US, 52.650 factors),
Mia Ohlsen and Alisa Karsdorf (Germany, 52.420 factors), Anzhelika
Boboshko and Valeriya Muravkina (Kazakhstan, 52.250 factors), Chloe
Hopkins and Polly Maggs (UK, 51.030 factors) reached the finals.
The twelfth FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions
are being held from March 3 by March 6.
Some 438 gymnasts from 24 international locations are collaborating within the
competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan
Gymnastics Federation for the primary time.
The winners among the many girls’s, combined and males’s pairs, girls’s
and males’s teams within the 12-18 age teams have been named in the course of the
third day of the competitions on March 5.
The twelfth FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions
in Baku is being held upon the particular permission of the
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the foundations
of the quarantine regime that are legitimate within the nation, sanitary
and epidemiological necessities and with out spectators.