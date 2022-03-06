Baku names finalists among women’s pairs at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6

The finalists amongst girls’s pairs within the 13-19 age class have been

named on the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku throughout the remaining day

of the twelfth FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions,

Trend stories.

Among the ladies’s pairs, Sam Janssens and Silke Macharis

(Belgium, 55.010 factors), Rony Cohen and Maya Velner (Israel,

54.990 factors), Iuliia Litvinkova and Varvara Roguleva (Russia,

54.400 factors), Lara Fernandes and Catarina Goncalves (Portugal ,

53.400 factors), Willow Noble and Sydney Padios (US, 52.650 factors),

Mia Ohlsen and Alisa Karsdorf (Germany, 52.420 factors), Anzhelika

Boboshko and Valeriya Muravkina (Kazakhstan, 52.250 factors), Chloe

Hopkins and Polly Maggs (UK, 51.030 factors) reached the finals.

The winners among the many girls’s, combined and males’s pairs, girls’s

and males’s teams within the 12-18 age teams have been named in the course of the

third day of the competitions on March 5.

