Baku Shipyard names сompletion timing for another tanker’s construction
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. The development of
“Khoshbakht Yusifzade” tanker is scheduled to be accomplished within the
late third quarter of 2022, engineer of the Baku Shipyard LLC Elmir
Shamkhalli informed Trend.
“We began constructing the tanker in 2020. In explicit, the
put in tools is being examined. As of immediately, 250-300 native
specialists have been concerned within the development,” he mentioned.
Besides, the engineer famous that the tanker is designed to
transport oil and petrochemicals.
“It’s outfitted with particular reservoirs (with capability of extra
than 1,000 cubic meters) for the transportation of petrochemicals.
The peculiarity of this tanker is that it’s capable of go each at sea
and on the river. Its width is 16.19 meters and its size – 141
meters,” Shamkhalli mentioned.
Besides, in response to him, the tanker is provided with two lead
engines with a capability of 1,200 kilowatts every and 4
mills.
“Two tankers – “Lachin” and “Kalbajar” have been constructed and
commissioned at our shipyard. A particular function of “Khoshbakht
Yusifzade” tanker is that it’s designed to move not solely oil,
but additionally petrochemicals, together with lubricants,” he added.