Baku to host 8th ministerial meeting within Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Baku will host the eighth assembly of ministers throughout the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council on February 4, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy informed Trend.

European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, in addition to high-ranking representatives of the US, UK, Turkey, Georgia, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Albania, Croatia, Hungary, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, North Macedonia, Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine and Turkmenistan are anticipated to attend the assembly.

Moreover, the representatives of the power firms bp, BOTAS Petroleum Pipeline Corporation, TPAO, TANAP, TAP, SNAM, Fluxys, ICGB, Romgaz, SACE, SGC, Enagas, Uniper, TotalEnergies, Equinor, LUKOIL, in addition to the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank and different buildings will attend the assembly.

The representatives of Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power firm and UAE’s Masdar firm are additionally anticipated to attend the assembly.

The plenary classes entitled “Southern Gas Corridor: achievements and prospects. Expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor towards new energy markets, including Western Balkans” and “Energy transition – from hydrocarbon fuels and measures to reduce methane emissions to carbon neutrality: paths, challenges, timeframe” shall be organized throughout the assembly.

A press convention is deliberate to be held following the occasion.

The first assembly of ministers throughout the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council was held on February 12, 2015, the second assembly – on February 29, 2016, the third assembly – on February 23, 2017, the fourth assembly – on February 15, 2018, the fifth assembly – on February 20, 2019, the sixth assembly – on February 28, 2020, the seventh assembly – on February 11, 2021.

——-

Follow the writer on Twitter: agdzhaev