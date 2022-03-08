Bald eagle catches fish in water, brings it to shore. Watch incredible video

The Internet is stuffed with varied sorts of movies capturing the unimaginable wild animals and birds. Those are the movies that always make individuals gasp in marvel. This video involving a bald eagle is an inclusion to that listing. There is an opportunity that this unimaginable video of the chook will depart you each stunned and amused.

Instagram web page nationalparksguide, which posts varied photos and movies from the completely different National Parks throughout the US, shared the video. “Wait for it! An incredible sighting of a bald eagle bringing his big catch to shore. Bald eagles inhabit many of our National Parks. What’s your favorite bird to see?” they wrote.

The video, although brief, is attention-grabbing to look at. The clip reveals the chook utilizing its wings to swim to the shore together with its catch.

Take a have a look at the video.

The video, since being posted a number of days in the past, has gathered greater than 60,000 likes and counting. The share has additionally prompted individuals to give you varied feedback.

“It’s the way it was swimming for me,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Winner, winner fish for dinner!!!” expressed one other. “The bird caught a bigger fish than I ever have,” shared a 3rd. “Man. I thought the eagle was doing a fancy breaststroke there,” joked a fourth.

What are your ideas on this unimaginable video?