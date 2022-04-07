‘Balenciaga bikie’ investigated over fight outside boxing event

One of the nation’s strongest bikie figures is beneath investigation by Victoria Police over his alleged involvement in a violent altercation with safety employees exterior a boxing occasion in Kensington final month.

Tarek Zahed, 41, who’s the nationwide sergeant-at-arms of the Comanchero bikie gang, solely just lately moved to Melbourne after the Supreme Court of NSW imposed a courtroom order that bans him from returning to Sydney until he complies with strict situations.

Senior Comanchero Tarek Zahed. Credit:Edwina Pickles

The bikie enforcer recognized for his designer wardrobe, together with Gucci and Balenciaga, is prohibited from carrying gang colors in NSW, whereas he should additionally present police along with his car registration, is just allowed one cell phone and can’t have greater than $10,000 in his checking account.

However, Zahed now faces scrutiny over his alleged position in a severe altercation on the Melbourne Pavilion final month, the place a boxing occasion was attended by a number of different members of the Comanchero gang.