Balloon seller from Kerala turns model for photoshoot, pics wow people

Kisbu, a balloon vendor from Kerala, become Internet sensation after pictures of her modelling for a photoshoot went viral on social media. Captured by photographer Arjun Krishnan, the photographs will depart you surprised.

Krishnan posted the pictures on his private Instagram web page. And, since being shared, they’ve attracted tons of phrases of appreciation from netizens. “From the street of andalur to people’s heart. And that smile in her face after the make over,” Krishnan wrote whereas sharing the primary picture. It is a cut up picture that reveals Kisbu earlier than and after getting a makeover.

In different footage, she is seen in conventional Indian apparel full with mild make-up and exquisite jewelry. The photographer additionally shared a compilation video that reveals a number of the footage of Kisbu that he captured. “The story of KISBU ends now. Thank you so much for your support and wishes love you all. Special thanks to @stylishladies_saloon_and_spa for the wonderful make over,” he wrote. While speaking to Hindustan Times, he additionally added that the individuals engaged with the makeover of the girl are the one who found Kisbu.

The posts, since being shared, have gathered tons of feedback from individuals. Many additionally posted coronary heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

Krishnan whereas speaking about his career with HT additionally shared that he has been doing pictures for the previous six years and nonetheless makes use of his buddy’s digicam for his initiatives.

A number of days in the past, footage of 60-year-old daily-wage labourer, Mammikka, created a storm on the Internet. His footage have been captured by photographer Shareek Vayalil who gave him a makeover and clicked his pictures as a mannequin for a marriage swimsuit firm.

What are your ideas on the pictures that present the makeover of Kisbu?