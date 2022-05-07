Balmain Leagues Club fire closes Victoria Road
Michael Gordon, who lives throughout the street from the positioning, mentioned police helicopters have been circling overhead.
“There were two choppers; one was flying a bit higher and the other one was circling quite low around the area,” he mentioned.
He mentioned that earlier than firefighters obtained the blaze below management there was “quite intense thick, black smoke billowing out from somewhere near the leagues club”.
“It was quite unpleasant for those in the vicinity,” he mentioned.
The website of the hearth has been vacant since 2010 when the NSW authorities introduced plans to construct a metro station within the space and the Balmain Leagues Club relocated to non permanent venues in Homebush and Five Dock.
Plans for a $400 million growth together with a rebuilt leagues membership, 167 flats, a city sq. and grocery store have been accepted in 2020 however have since been delayed after Transport for NSW acquired the positioning final 12 months to make use of as a dust dump in the course of the building of the Western Harbour Tunnel.
The website was additionally the topic of a earlier proposal to construct two 20- and 24-storey towers, which drew opposition from the council and resident teams.
Our Breaking News Alert will notify you of great breaking information when it occurs. Get it here.