Balochistan artist’s soulful rendition of Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein goes viral

A video of a Pakistani artist’s soulful rendition of a Bollywood track has now wowed individuals. There is an opportunity that the video will uplift your temper too. The clip exhibits a person named Ustad Noor Baksh amazingly enjoying the tune of the track Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein on his string instrument referred to as ‘Balochi Benju.’ The hit track is from the 1996 film Raja Hindustani and was sung by Udit Narayan.

The video is posted on the Instagram web page of Daniyal Ahmed. He additionally shared an extended caption together with the video to inform individuals extra in regards to the artist.

Take a take a look at the video that will depart you with a smile:

The video, since being posted on January 11, has gathered greater than 2.4 lakh views and counting. The share has additionally prompted individuals to publish numerous feedback. Many showcased their reactions with coronary heart emoticons.

“Beautiful,” wrote an Instagram person. “Wow! What an interesting instrument,” shared one other. “I’ve been listening to this every day since you shared it. So beautiful,” commented a 3rd.

This is, nevertheless, not the one gem of Ustad Noor Baksh that Ahmed shared on his Insta web page. Here are a few of the different movies that will take you thru a magical musical journey:

This is the primary video of Baksh that Ahmed posted. “Starting to share this wonderful journey of finding Ustad Noor Baksh with you all with this little snippet, selected by the Ustad himself!” he wrote amongst different issues. Take a take a look at the video:

In this video, Ustad Noor Baksh performs an Arabic Ghazal:

This is the newest video that showcases the artist’s musical prowess. This video too has a Bollywood twist:

What are your ideas on the movies?