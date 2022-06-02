Baltakos elected in Greece | Inside UEFA

The sole candidate, Baltakos will serve a two-year mandate.

Born in Athens in 1954, Baltakos studied legislation and have become a lawyer, and has been concerned in Greek sport for a substantial variety of years.

He was the authorized counsel of the Greek League from 1990 to 1998 and labored in the same capability for the basketball part of the Panathinaikos membership from the early Nineties till 2007. He was a vice-president of Panathinaikos FC in 2017.

Baltakos additionally cooperated on authorized points with PAOK FC and served as basic secretary of the Greek authorities from 2012 to 2014.

“I want to thank everybody who supported my candidacy,” stated Baltakos after his election.

““From today, there are no winners or losers,” he added. “We will try to enhance the role of the Greek federation, to strengthen the FA’s rule in Greek football and make our federation into an organisation which is equivalent to its counterparts in Europe. The EPO will be run with a firm hand, quick resolutions and brave decisions.”