Baltic countries expel 10 Russian diplomats

Baltic international locations Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on Friday introduced the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, following within the steps of Bulgaria.

“Latvia expels three Russian Embassy employees in connection with activities that are contrary to their diplomatic status and taking into account ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine,” Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics tweeted.

#Latvia expells three Russian Embassy staff in reference to actions which might be opposite to their diplomatic standing and bearing in mind ongoing Russian aggression in #Ukraine. The choice has been coordinated with #Lithuania and #Estonia — Edgars Rinkēvičs (@edgarsrinkevics) March 18, 2022

“The decision has been coordinated with Lithuania and Estonia,” he added.

Estonia’s international ministry stated it had declared three Russian diplomats persona non grata for breaching worldwide conventions on diplomatic ties.

“All three have directly and actively undermined Estonia’s security and spread propaganda justifying Russia’s military action,” it stated in a press release.

Lithuania in the meantime introduced that it had expelled 4 Russian diplomats.

“Russia’s military attacks on civilians, civilian objects, hospitals, schools, maternity wards, and cultural objects are war crimes and crimes against humanity,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis stated.

“Russian special services are actively involved in organizing these crimes against the peaceful population of Ukraine, so we do not want the representatives of these structures to walk on our land and pose a threat to Lithuania’s national security.”

Earlier Friday, fellow EU member Bulgaria’s international ministry announced the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats.

It stated they’d breached worldwide conventions on diplomatic ties, a formulation usually utilized by the ministry to designate espionage.

Sofia had already expelled two Russian diplomats earlier this month for related causes.

