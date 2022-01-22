World
Baltic nations to ship Washington-endorsed arms to Ukraine – Times of India
HELSINKI: The Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will ship US-made anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine in a transfer that Washington says it’s totally endorsing amid Kyiv’s escalating tensions with Russia.
US secretary of state Antony Blinken mentioned in a tweet posted on Saturday that Washington saluted the three NATO nations and former Soviet republics “for their longstanding support to Ukraine.”
“I expedited and authorized and we fully endorse transfers of defensive equipment (at) NATO Allies Estonia Latvia Lithuania are providing to Ukraine to strengthen its ability to defend itself against Russia’s unprovoked and irresponsible aggression,” Blinken mentioned in one other tweet.
Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, earlier this week described western arms provides to Ukraine as extraordinarily harmful and mentioned they “do nothing to reduce tensions.”
Moscow has massed tens of 1000’s of troops on the border with Ukraine, resulting in fears of an invasion. The West has rejected Moscow’s principal demands- guarantees from NATO that Ukraine won’t ever be added as a member, that no alliance weapons can be deployed close to Russian borders, and that it’ll pull again its forces from Central and Eastern Europe.
A gathering Friday between Blinken and Russian overseas minister Sergey Lavrov ended with no breakthrough.
In a joint assertion printed late Friday, the protection ministers of the three Baltic states mentioned they “stand united in our commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in face of continued Russian aggression.”
They mentioned Estonia would offer Ukraine with Javelin anti-tank weapons whereas Latvia and Lithuania had been sending Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and different associated gear to bolster Kyiv’s defensive navy capabilities.
“Today Ukraine is at the forefront of separating Europe from the military conflict with Russia. Let´s face it- the war in Ukraine is ongoing and it is important to support Ukraine in every way we can so that they can resist the aggressor,” minister of protection of Estonia Kalle Laanet mentioned.
It wasn’t instantly clear when the weapons and gear can be despatched to Ukraine.
In a separate growth, Estonia is in search of Germany’s approval to ship Soviet-made howitzers, which as soon as belonged to East Germany, to Ukraine. Estonia acquired the howitzers from non-NATO member Finland, which in flip had purchased them from Germany’s navy surplus provide within the Nineteen Nineties.
The German authorities mentioned Friday that it was contemplating Estonia’s request to go the howitzers on to Ukraine however gave no timeline for a choice. Berlin mentioned it deliberate to coordinate the difficulty with Finland, which has obtained the same approval request from Estonia.
Some current media reviews steered German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Cabinet has blocked Estonia’s switch of weapons to Kyiv, pointing to strains within the West’s response to the Ukraine disaster.
