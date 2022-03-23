Ban on federal politics signs overturned by Supreme Court, in humiliating result for Bayside Council

Federal unbiased candidate Zoe Daniel has received her Supreme Court case to permit supporters to place political indicators in entrance yards, after Liberal MP Tim Wilson raised issues with Bayside Council.

Ms Daniel’s marketing campaign supervisor took Bayside City Council to court docket this month to problem the signage ban it announced in late February.

The council cited recommendation from the Australian Electoral Commission as a purpose for its choice to ban indicators, when, the truth is, all it had finished was ship a question to a fee assist desk asking about potential federal election dates.

Tim Wilson and challenger Zoe Daniel. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen, Simon Schluter

But on Wednesday morning, Justice John Dixon overturned the ban and urged Bayside Council would doubtless be requested to pay the court docket prices of Ms Daniel’s group.