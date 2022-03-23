Ban on federal politics signs overturned by Supreme Court, in humiliating result for Bayside Council
Federal unbiased candidate Zoe Daniel has received her Supreme Court case to permit supporters to place political indicators in entrance yards, after Liberal MP Tim Wilson raised issues with Bayside Council.
Ms Daniel’s marketing campaign supervisor took Bayside City Council to court docket this month to problem the signage ban it announced in late February.
The council cited recommendation from the Australian Electoral Commission as a purpose for its choice to ban indicators, when, the truth is, all it had finished was ship a question to a fee assist desk asking about potential federal election dates.
But on Wednesday morning, Justice John Dixon overturned the ban and urged Bayside Council would doubtless be requested to pay the court docket prices of Ms Daniel’s group.
The council had relied on state planning legal guidelines – and misinterpret them, in response to Planning Minister Richard Wynne – to rule that political indicators weren’t allowed to be displayed in residential entrance yards.
Those who did so had been threatened with a $909 high-quality. However, all fines issued had been placed on maintain whereas the Supreme Court made its choice.
