Ban won’t change physical ways

Collingwood defenders might have to regulate within the wake of Brayden Maynard’s two-match AFL ban, however new coach Craig McRae gained’t cease them going “hard at the football”.

Maynard was banned after shedding his attraction in opposition to a placing cost following a spoiling try that left GWS ahead Daniel Lloyd concussed.

The AFL tribunal took simply 50 minutes to dismiss Maynard’s attraction on Tuesday, rejecting the problem to the careless grading of the incident.

The ban got here amid a powerful AFL crackdown on contact to the pinnacle and an elevated deal with the potential of gamers’ actions to trigger harm when incidents are reviewed by the match evaluate panel.

McRae mentioned gamers must adapt to the crackdown and the way they went about attacking contests, however he gained’t be telling defenders to keep away from contact.

“The game itself is so 360 degree (and) it‘s really difficult to say, ‘Don’t go at the football hard’,” McRae mentioned on Wednesday.

“There’s always going to be some form of contact in our game.

“I think the players do evolve though and there are interpretation changes within the game that we‘ve seen over the years, with the contact below the knees, and players do adapt very quickly.

“We‘ll have to adjust certain elements of it.”

McRae conceded Maynard’s case may need helped the league “set the new agenda” when it got here to trying to after gamers’ wellbeing, which is on the core of the crackdown.

He mentioned the membership met with AFL officers through the pre-season to know what was required.

“This was probably the first case this year to set the new agenda, if you like,” McRae mentioned.

“But thinking big picture, and if there are going to be less concussions and the wellbeing of the player is paramount, we’ll all be comfortable with that.”

Maynard‘s unavailability could be offset by the potential return of key defender Jeremy Howe from a groin injury that forced him to miss the club’s pre-season matches.

McRae mentioned Isaac Quaynor, who missed the ultimate apply match in opposition to GWS, would additionally return for subsequent Friday’s season opener in opposition to St Kilda.

“At this stage it’s not dire straits,” McRae mentioned.

“It’s still about 10 days before round 1, there is still a bit to play out, but we’ve got four or five coming back, which is exciting.”

The Magpies can have one last intra-club hitout on Friday, per week out from the conflict with the Saints at Marvel Stadium.