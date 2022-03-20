Bandit threatens Brisbane bottle shop cashier before fleeing with cash
Police have launched confronting safety footage of a drive-through bottle store theft in Brisbane’s south-west final week in an try to determine the bandit.
CCTV footage reveals the person, wielding a hammer and a knife, sneak up behind the Durack Tavern attendant shortly earlier than 7pm final Monday.
The man, sporting a black face masks, then opens the until earlier than he scoops the contents right into a black bag.
Police mentioned the person dropped among the money as he ran out of the drive-through.
The 69-year-old bottle store attendant was not injured.
Police described the bandit as a white man in his early-to-mid 20s, about 175 centimetres tall and of a proportionate construct.
He wore a black face masks, a inexperienced cap, a white jumper, lengthy black pants and black Nike sneakers.
Police requested anybody with info, particularly those that might need dashcam footage of the King Avenue space on the time of the theft, to share any potential proof with investigators on 13 14 44 or by way of Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.