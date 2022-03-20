Bandit threatens Brisbane bottle shop cashier before fleeing with cash

Police have launched confronting safety footage of a drive-through bottle store theft in Brisbane’s south-west final week in an try to determine the bandit.

CCTV footage reveals the person, wielding a hammer and a knife, sneak up behind the Durack Tavern attendant shortly earlier than 7pm final Monday.

The man, sporting a black face masks, then opens the until earlier than he scoops the contents right into a black bag.

Police mentioned the person dropped among the money as he ran out of the drive-through.