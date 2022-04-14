Bandt nails it – it’s an election, not a trivia quiz

Let’s have wise dialogue and debate through the election. Substance not circus. Roger Johnson, New Lambton Heights I’m sick of questions that deflect our consideration from the necessary issues. We desperately want the media to report insurance policies and assessment previous efficiency. Our democracy is determined by goal and insightful reporting. Stop reporting “gotcha” moments and concentrate on the larger image, for all our sakes. George Williams, North Balgowlah Two-track schooling is destroying Australia The rising social divisions in Australia are destroying this nation (“Privatised education is nothing to sing about”, April 14). Jenna Price has acknowledged the federal authorities funds college schooling this manner: $3282 per authorities college pupil, $9694 per unbiased college pupil and $10,788 per Catholic college pupil. If I desire a Mercedes as a substitute of a Kia, or a brand new hip subsequent week in a personal hospital, I’ll pay for it. Private however publicly funded, schooling creates two courses in our society the place personal colleges choose the most effective and people rich sufficient to pay unique schooling whereas the remainder of us are compelled to make use of underfunded public schooling. It’s time to create an schooling fee separate from the whims of politicians and politics with funding linked to GDP, personal establishments paid 100 per cent by customers and public establishments supported by public funds. Ian Kendall, Hazelbrook

It is correct to despair on the incongruent numbers between apprenticeship placements and completions. Our TAFE system has been decimated as successive governments rip funding out of this as soon as magnificent establishment. TAFE gave anybody an opportunity to turn out to be certified and discover a good job at an inexpensive worth. Further to this, the educating was led by passionate educated lecturers with nice amenities. Profitability prevents these privatised schools delivering to the identical customary. COVID-19 was the excuse wanted to additional erode TAFE and put extra programs on-line. A living proof is the equine academy in Richmond run by devoted lecturers delivering programs in equine research, observe using and horse dealing with for many years. The final of its variety within the state, and shortly it would shut down. It appears all expertise aren’t above being learnt on-line, even life-saving ones. I’d counsel this to the RTA when my kids apply for his or her driver’s licence. Elizabeth Darton, Lane Cove West Close to 9000 full-time TAFE employees have been lower since 2012 and but the federal government is questioning why we now don’t have sufficient expert staff? JobKeeper prolonged to non-public universities like Notre Dame by the federal authorities however denied to all public universities as their income plummeted. In privatised childcare, the charges are rising sooner than the federal government subsidy. Sadly, each the Coalition and the Labor Party are contributing to this demise which coincides with Australia lately slipping to a rating of thirty ninth out of 41 EU/OECD nations when it comes to high quality schooling. Indeed, privatising schooling is one thing to cry about. Helen Simpson, Curl Curl Why don’t successive governments perceive that funding to non-public and unbiased colleges continues to perpetuate the category divide in our nation? It definitely appears like schooling is an effective factor, if you happen to can afford to pay for it. George Zivkovic, Northmead

Housing disaster received’t finish till coverage modifications In the absence of modifications in coverage, Australia’s housing disaster will proceed indefinitely (“Rental crisis another COVID hangover that will get worse”, April 14). The prime minister was proper when he mentioned renters can purchase. Subsidising rents doesn’t work. Subsidies solely find yourself in landlords’ pockets. But neither the Coalition nor Labor has the political braveness to implement insurance policies that may assist remedy the housing disaster. Tax concessions to traders must be phased out. At the identical time, the federal authorities ought to direct the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority to require lenders to favour first residence consumers. Also, curiosity funds for first residence consumers must be made tax-deductable for a interval of 5 to 10 years. Geoff Black, Caves Beach It appears there’s little to be gained for both of the most important events by serving to the struggling poor, and with rising rents their wrestle is about to deepen (“Charity upset at JobSeeker backtrack”, April 14). We have an infinite inhabitants of individuals residing on the poverty line and our main events count on charities to choose up the slack. Minor events who’re holding out a hand of hope to those persons are the one individuals value voting for if we want to assist the susceptible. Genevieve Milton, Newtown

Poisonous duopoly Here we’re, down within the mud once more as the most important events argue over simply how merciless they are often to real refugees (“‘Dangerous statement’: Border protection in spotlight after Albanese said he favours boat turnbacks over offshore detention”, smh.com.au, April 14). Another motive to help rational independents as a primary step in direction of breaking this toxic, undemocratic duopoly.

Tom McGinness, Randwick Clumsy marketing campaign ALP supporters can rightly really feel let down and disillusioned by the get together’s efficiency through the first few days of the election marketing campaign (“Albanese must sharpen up to win”, April 14). It has been a careless graduation coupled with a mindless technique. As Shaun Carney factors out, the Anthony Albanese private story advert nauseam is of little curiosity, voters wish to know what will likely be completed to appropriate the years of incompetence and neglect on the opposite aspect. For instance, the AMA has been crying out for enchancment within the Medicare rebates and rising the JobKeeper allowance is a elementary social justice difficulty, supposedly a foundational plank of the ALP. Albanese must drastically carry his recreation to show his functionality matches his ambition.

By the best way, the place are Penny Wong and Tanya Plibersek, the 2 most articulate, clever and convincing members of the Labor management group? Ross Butler, Rodd Point Coalition failure Australia has the mineral assets, photo voltaic vitality and other people to be the world’s largest provider of emissions-free merchandise and supplies, however now we have been held again for a decade by a authorities missing imaginative and prescient and local weather and financial insurance policies (“Electric car sector ‘dismayed’ at mounting oil subsidies”, April 14). Instead, the Coalition authorities is subsidising fossil fuels by $13 billion and propping up our final remaining out of date petrol refineries by $6 billion whereas limiting the provision of electrical autos in Australia. We have wasted a golden alternative for clear superior manufacturing and have been left with thousands and thousands of insecure, lowly paid and lowly expert jobs.

Keith Woodward, Avalon Beach Lack of integrity Every Australian state and territory has an integrity fee, however our nation doesn’t. Not ok, PM (“Morrison walks from federal integrity commission, blames Labor”, smh.com.au, April 14). Col Shephard, Yamba

Worthy candidate David Pocock is proving to be an actual mild on the hill within the ACT senate race (“Political football: Why Pocock wants a seat in the Senate”, April 14). With solely two senate seats, the ACT was in determined want of an genuine, clever, personable and energetic unbiased candidate devoid of get together encumbrances, who may compete for the second seat that has been held for 9 years by Senator Zed Seselja, a Liberal proper faction member. Pocock’s marketing campaign is gaining traction and provides many hope in what’s in any other case proving to be dispiriting and predictable electioneering by the most important events. Sue Dyer, Downer (ACT) Solomons answer China’s capacity to dock naval vessels within the Solomon Islands could be a priority not only for Australia, but in addition our ASEAN neighbours (Letters, April 14). Surely, along with regional allies, we are able to match the general public infrastructure funding the prime minister of Solomon Islands is looking for. Such “pork barrelling” at a grandiose scale is perhaps condoned in relation to regional safety.

John Kempler, Rose Bay In 2018, I heard Richard Marles, Penny Wong and Gareth Evans name for reframing of Australia’s relationship with our Pacific neighbours. They argued that we have to work in direction of real partnerships within the Pacific based mostly on respect and mutual pursuits, not paternalism and strategic denial. Our present authorities, regardless of the rhetoric about partnerships, continued to deal with our closest neighbours as supplicants and strategic pawns. The current determination of the Solomon Islands was not simply to be anticipated, it was the inevitable consequence of an strategy by our authorities that lacked each nuance and respect. Tony Judge, Woolgoolga

Commercial onslaught Those switching to ABC Classic to keep away from politics could remorse their alternative after enduring the umpteenth, incongruous and disruptive ABC TV promo of the day (Letters, April 14). I think we’re frogs being slowly boiled alive in preparation for full commercialisation.

Alynn Pratt, Grenfell Fly away There’s a easy answer to the Sydney Swans free-kick woes. They ought to return to South Melbourne forthwith (Letters, April 14). George Maniatis, Dulwich Hill

A phrase, please Let’s not neglect “all corners of the globe” (Letters, April 14). Keith Sutton, Leichhardt Why is shuttered used as a substitute of shut? Bill White, South Grafton And why should the whole lot now be impacted? What is mistaken with affected? Ian Harrison, Drummoyne I’m dismayed on the overuse of “multiple” when “many” could be extra applicable. Ronald Rosen, Kingsford

Why accomplish that many individuals insist on saying “I would like to thank” when “I thank” suffices. David Griffiths, Wollongong Where else are you able to lead from? According to WS Gilbert the Duke of Plaza-Toro led his regiment from behind – he discovered it much less thrilling. Ray Seymour, Castle Hill The present commentary on supposedly redundant phrases feels depressingly utilitarian. Devoid of creativeness. Phrases ought to have rhythm, concord, melody. Forget pointless pedantry and restrictive guidelines. Let’s hear it for uplifting, inventive speech and writing. Brian Haisman, Winmalee Virus time Correspondent Lisa Clarke needn’t fear about being 58 as she is actually solely 56, COVID-19 adjusted (Letters, April 14). John Burman, Port Macquarie