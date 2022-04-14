Bandt nails it – it’s an election, not a trivia quiz

Let’s have smart dialogue and debate through the election. Substance not circus. Roger Johnson, New Lambton Heights I’m sick of questions that deflect our consideration from the vital issues. We desperately want the media to report insurance policies and evaluate previous efficiency. Our democracy is determined by goal and insightful reporting. Stop reporting “gotcha” moments and give attention to the larger image, for all our sakes. George Williams, North Balgowlah Two-track schooling is destroying Australia The growing social divisions in Australia are destroying this nation (“Privatised education is nothing to sing about”, April 14). Jenna Price has acknowledged the federal authorities funds college schooling this manner: $3282 per authorities college pupil, $9694 per unbiased college pupil and $10,788 per Catholic college pupil. If I need a Mercedes as a substitute of a Kia, or a brand new hip subsequent week in a non-public hospital, I’ll pay for it. Private however publicly funded, schooling creates two lessons in our society the place non-public faculties choose the very best and people rich sufficient to pay unique schooling whereas the remainder of us are compelled to make use of underfunded public schooling. It’s time to create an schooling fee separate from the whims of politicians and politics with funding linked to GDP, non-public establishments paid 100 per cent by customers and public establishments supported by public funds. Ian Kendall, Hazelbrook

It is true to despair on the incongruent numbers between apprenticeship placements and completions. Our TAFE system has been decimated as successive governments rip funding out of this as soon as magnificent establishment. TAFE gave anybody an opportunity to develop into certified and discover a good job at an reasonably priced value. Further to this, the educating was led by passionate educated academics with nice services. Profitability prevents these privatised faculties delivering to the identical commonplace. COVID-19 was the excuse wanted to additional erode TAFE and put extra programs on-line. A living proof is the equine academy in Richmond run by devoted academics delivering programs in equine research, observe using and horse dealing with for many years. The final of its type within the state, and shortly it would shut down. It appears all expertise aren’t above being learnt on-line, even life-saving ones. I’d counsel this to the RTA when my youngsters apply for his or her driver’s licence. Elizabeth Darton, Lane Cove West Close to 9000 full-time TAFE workers have been reduce since 2012 and but the federal government is questioning why we now don’t have sufficient expert employees? JobKeeper prolonged to personal universities like Notre Dame by the federal authorities however denied to all public universities as their income plummeted. In privatised childcare, the charges are growing quicker than the federal government subsidy. Sadly, each the Coalition and the Labor Party are contributing to this demise which coincides with Australia lately slipping to a rating of thirty ninth out of 41 EU/OECD international locations when it comes to high quality schooling. Indeed, privatising schooling is one thing to cry about. Helen Simpson, Curl Curl Why don’t successive governments perceive that funding to personal and unbiased faculties continues to perpetuate the category divide in our nation? It actually appears to be like like schooling is an efficient factor, in the event you can afford to pay for it. George Zivkovic, Northmead

Housing disaster received’t finish till coverage modifications In the absence of modifications in coverage, Australia’s housing disaster will proceed indefinitely (“Rental crisis another COVID hangover that will get worse”, April 14). The prime minister was proper when he mentioned renters should purchase. Subsidising rents doesn’t work. Subsidies solely find yourself in landlords’ pockets. But neither the Coalition nor Labor has the political braveness to implement insurance policies that might assist remedy the housing disaster. Tax concessions to buyers ought to be phased out. At the identical time, the federal authorities ought to direct the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority to require lenders to favour first residence patrons. Also, curiosity funds for first residence patrons ought to be made tax-deductable for a interval of 5 to 10 years. Geoff Black, Caves Beach It appears there may be little to be gained for both of the main events by serving to the struggling poor, and with rising rents their wrestle is ready to deepen (“Charity upset at JobSeeker backtrack”, April 14). We have an unlimited inhabitants of individuals residing on the poverty line and our main events anticipate charities to select up the slack. Minor events who’re holding out a hand of hope to those individuals are the one folks value voting for if we want to assist the weak. Genevieve Milton, Newtown

Poisonous duopoly Here we’re, down within the mud once more as the main events argue over simply how merciless they are often to real refugees (“‘Dangerous statement’: Border protection in spotlight after Albanese said he favours boat turnbacks over offshore detention”, smh.com.au, April 14). Another purpose to help rational independents as a primary step in the direction of breaking this toxic, undemocratic duopoly.

Tom McGinness, Randwick Clumsy marketing campaign ALP supporters can rightly really feel let down and disillusioned by the get together’s efficiency through the first few days of the election marketing campaign (“Albanese must sharpen up to win”, April 14). It has been a careless graduation coupled with a mindless technique. As Shaun Carney factors out, the Anthony Albanese private story advert nauseam is of little curiosity, voters need to know what might be achieved to appropriate the years of incompetence and neglect on the opposite facet. For instance, the AMA has been crying out for enchancment within the Medicare rebates and growing the JobKeeper allowance is a basic social justice concern, supposedly a foundational plank of the ALP. Albanese must drastically elevate his recreation to show his functionality matches his ambition.

By the way in which, the place are Penny Wong and Tanya Plibersek, the 2 most articulate, clever and convincing members of the Labor management crew? Ross Butler, Rodd Point Coalition failure Australia has the mineral sources, photo voltaic vitality and other people to be the world’s largest provider of emissions-free merchandise and supplies, however now we have been held again for a decade by a authorities missing imaginative and prescient and local weather and financial insurance policies (“Electric car sector ‘dismayed’ at mounting oil subsidies”, April 14). Instead, the Coalition authorities is subsidising fossil fuels by $13 billion and propping up our final remaining out of date petrol refineries by $6 billion whereas limiting the supply of electrical automobiles in Australia. We have wasted a golden alternative for clear superior manufacturing and have been left with thousands and thousands of insecure, lowly paid and lowly expert jobs.

Keith Woodward, Avalon Beach Lack of integrity Every Australian state and territory has an integrity fee, however our nation doesn’t. Not ok, PM (“Morrison walks from federal integrity commission, blames Labor”, smh.com.au, April 14). Col Shephard, Yamba

Worthy candidate David Pocock is proving to be an actual mild on the hill within the ACT senate race (“Political football: Why Pocock wants a seat in the Senate”, April 14). With solely two senate seats, the ACT was in determined want of an genuine, clever, personable and energetic unbiased candidate devoid of get together encumbrances, who may compete for the second seat that has been held for 9 years by Senator Zed Seselja, a Liberal proper faction member. Pocock’s marketing campaign is gaining traction and offers many hope in what’s in any other case proving to be dispiriting and predictable electioneering by the main events. Sue Dyer, Downer (ACT) Solomons answer China’s potential to dock naval vessels within the Solomon Islands can be a priority not only for Australia, but in addition our ASEAN neighbours (Letters, April 14). Surely, along with regional allies, we will match the general public infrastructure funding the prime minister of Solomon Islands is searching for. Such “pork barrelling” at a grandiose scale is perhaps condoned on the subject of regional safety.

John Kempler, Rose Bay In 2018, I heard Richard Marles, Penny Wong and Gareth Evans name for reframing of Australia’s relationship with our Pacific neighbours. They argued that we have to work in the direction of real partnerships within the Pacific based mostly on respect and mutual pursuits, not paternalism and strategic denial. Our present authorities, regardless of the rhetoric about partnerships, continued to deal with our closest neighbours as supplicants and strategic pawns. The current resolution of the Solomon Islands was not simply to be anticipated, it was the inevitable consequence of an method by our authorities that lacked each nuance and respect. Tony Judge, Woolgoolga

Commercial onslaught Those switching to ABC Classic to keep away from politics could remorse their selection after enduring the umpteenth, incongruous and disruptive ABC TV promo of the day (Letters, April 14). I believe we’re frogs being slowly boiled alive in preparation for full commercialisation.

Alynn Pratt, Grenfell Fly away There’s a easy answer to the Sydney Swans free-kick woes. They ought to return to South Melbourne forthwith (Letters, April 14). George Maniatis, Dulwich Hill

A phrase, please Let’s not overlook “all corners of the globe” (Letters, April 14). Keith Sutton, Leichhardt Why is shuttered used as a substitute of shut? Bill White, South Grafton And why should every thing now be impacted? What is flawed with affected? Ian Harrison, Drummoyne I’m dismayed on the overuse of “multiple” when “many” can be extra acceptable. Ronald Rosen, Kingsford

Why accomplish that many individuals insist on saying “I would like to thank” when “I thank” suffices. David Griffiths, Wollongong Where else are you able to lead from? According to WS Gilbert the Duke of Plaza-Toro led his regiment from behind – he discovered it much less thrilling. Ray Seymour, Castle Hill The present commentary on supposedly redundant phrases feels depressingly utilitarian. Devoid of creativeness. Phrases ought to have rhythm, concord, melody. Forget pointless pedantry and restrictive guidelines. Let’s hear it for uplifting, inventive speech and writing. Brian Haisman, Winmalee Virus time Correspondent Lisa Clarke needn’t fear about being 58 as she is admittedly solely 56, COVID-19 adjusted (Letters, April 14). John Burman, Port Macquarie