bangladesh: Bangladesh keen to work with India to realise shared vision of building peaceful and prosperous region: PM Hasina – Times of India
DHAKA: Bangladesh is eager to work with India in the direction of realising the shared imaginative and prescient of constructing a peaceable and affluent area, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stated on Wednesday as she prolonged greetings to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and the folks of India on the nation’s 73rd Republic Day.
In a letter written to Modi, Hasina stated the 12 months 2021 was a “historic one” for the Bangladesh-India relationship, marked by celebrations of “epochal” occasions and engagements on the highest ranges.
“On behalf of the Government and the people of Bangladesh and on my own behalf, I extend the warmest wishes and heartiest felicitations to you and the People of India on the auspicious occasion of the Republic Day of India,” she stated.
Hasina stated the distinctive ties of shut friendship, cooperation and belief between the 2 international locations have flourished and grown from power to power in recent times.
Many new frontiers of cooperation alongside all conventional areas have been recognized, notably in the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, she stated.
“We look forward to working with India in the next fifty years and beyond, towards realising the shared vision of building a peaceful and prosperous region,” she stated.
Hasina stated she “thankfully” recalled Modi’s go to to Dhaka in March final 12 months to affix the celebrations of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence, the beginning centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of firm of diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and India.
“Your gracious presence on these events had added further enthusiasm to the celebrations and allowed us to additional consolidate our glorious bilateral relations, which so fortunately exist between our two international locations,” she wrote in the letter.
Hasina said she recalled with gratitude the support rendered by the government and the people of India during Bangladesh’s Liberation War in 1971 and said this set the foundation of “our distinctive relationship.”
“The joint celebration of ‘Moitri Dibosh’ held across the globe on December 6, the day when India recognised Bangladesh as a sovereign and independent country in 1971, projected this special relationship,” wrote Hasina.
