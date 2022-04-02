Bangladesh earns respect from the world and respects others: Ambassador of Bangladesh

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Brussels celebrated Independence and National Day 2022 by organizing a grand reception in Brussels on 31 March 2022. In the elegant occasion held at Hotel Sofitel Brussels Europe, Ambassador of Bangladesh Mahbub Hassan Saleh welcomed worldwide colleagues and associates from the federal government, diplomatic corps, enterprise organizations, assume tanks, academia, and media of Belgium, and excessive dignitaries from the EU establishments together with a number of Members of European Parliament (MEPs).

Ambassador Jeroen Cooreman, Director General (Bilateral Affairs) from Belgian Public Federal Service Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation and Mr. Gunner Wiegand, Managing Director, Asia and the Pacific, European External Action Service (EEAS) from the EU establishments graced the event because the Guests of Honour.

In his speech Ambassador Cooreman underlined that Belgium follows the optimistic financial improvement in Bangladesh with very eager curiosity. He added that Bangladesh and Belgium are commemorating the 50 years of their institution of diplomatic relations in 2022. In this framework, excessive ranges visits are being organized, and he introduced that the Belgian Minister of Development Cooperation Ms. Meryame Kitir will go to Bangladesh by the top of April 2022. He emphasised that the 2 sides will increase cooperation within the areas of commerce, funding, well being and prescribed drugs, information switch via educational preparations, local weather change, and plenty of different potential areas of mutual curiosity within the coming days.

Mr. Gunner Wiegand highlighted that the EU is conscious of the super sacrifices which had been made 5 many years in the past to safe the victory and independence of Bangladesh. Describing the event journey of Bangladesh since 1971, he paid tribute to Bangladesh for the big strides made by the nation in these 51 years. He added that as a steadfast companion of Bangladesh, a dominant vacation spot for Bangladesh’s export, and a companion for diversifying such exports and funding, inexperienced transition, digital transition, the EU sees all of the exhausting work which has gone into the event of Bangladesh and this may even permit Bangladesh to maneuver from the Everything But Arms (EBA) scheme to GSP+ (Plus) scheme. Referring to the latest Bangladesh-EU Diplomatic Consultations as a ‘very successful’ one, he additional added that ‘‘we had ever richer, ever wider, ever more diverse and ever deeper partnership between the EU and Bangladesh’’.

In his remarks, Ambassador Saleh paid his deepest homage to the Greatest Bengali of All Time and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He paid his deep homage to all of the martyred members of Bangabandhu’s household, martyrs of War of Liberation, and 4 martyred nationwide leaders murdered inside jail. He paid deep respect to all of the valiant freedom fighters. He stated that the Bengalis paid a heavy value to attain independence. He added that three million folks had been killed and greater than 200 thousand ladies had been violated within the Genocide dedicated by Pakistan through the historic War of Liberation of Bangladesh.

He stated Bangladesh – EU partnership would full 50 years in 2023. The practically 5 decades-long partnership has actually been a phenomenally transformational journey that started with improvement cooperation to a sturdy commerce partnership with EU being the vacation spot of half of our whole international exports dominated by readymade clothes and attire. Thanking the EU for being a rising companion and regular supporter of Bangladesh, he added that EU’s Everything however Arms (EBA) commerce privilege performed an especially necessary position to repeatedly speed up our socio-economic improvement journey.

He fortunately acknowledged that Belgium was one of many first international locations acknowledge Bangladesh in February 1971. He underlined that the partnership between Bangladesh and Belgium is rising within the areas like commerce and funding, training and analysis, improvement cooperation, local weather change, Rohingya disaster, and plenty of extra.

Highlighting the visionary and dynamic management of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Ambassador Saleh stated ‘‘It’s a brand new Bangladesh – a contemporary Bangladesh, a knowledge-based society with indomitable spirit and confidence.’’ He stated that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is realizing the dream of ‘Sonar Bangla’ – ‘The Golden Bengal’ of the founding father of the Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He additional added that Bangladesh is already within the class of center revenue international locations and set to turn out to be an higher center revenue nation by 2030 and a developed nation by 2041. In this regard, he talked about some iconic mega initiatives just like the Padma Bridge, the Metro Rail, the Kranaphuli Tunnel and Bangabandhu Satellite. Referring to Bangladesh’s peace-centric and humane international coverage, Ambassador Saleh stated that Bangladesh earns respect from the world and respects different.

The occasion additionally showcased promotional movies highlighting the event journey, tourism, and commerce & funding alternatives in Bangladesh. The programme started by enjoying the National Anthem of Belgium, the Anthem of Europe, and the National Anthem of Bangladesh.

