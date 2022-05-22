Europe

Bangladesh floods recede but millions still marooned

North-east Bangladesh’s worst floods in almost 20 years have begun to recede, however rescue staff are nonetheless struggling to assist hundreds of thousands marooned by excessive climate throughout the area that has killed round 60 folks. 

Floods are a daily menace to hundreds of thousands of individuals in low-lying Bangladesh and neighbouring northeast India, however many specialists say that local weather change is growing their frequency, ferocity and unpredictability.



