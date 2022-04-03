Bangladesh lose three in quick time after setting up 274-run target
The guests triggered two collapses to bowl South Africa out for 204 of their second innings, however have misplaced their means after that
Stumps Bangladesh 11 for 3 (Maharaj 2-7, Harmer 1-4) and 298 path South Africa 367 and 204 (Elgar 64, Ebadot 3-40, Mehidy 3-85) by 262 runs
South Africa are seven wickets away from profitable their first Test in Durban since 2013 and going 1-0 up within the two-match sequence in opposition to Bangladesh. After South Africa requested Bangladesh to finish their highest profitable Test chase, and fourth-highest at Kingsmead, the new-ball bowlers, each spinners, plucked out three of the highest 4 in simply six overs to depart the guests going through an unbelievable final-day job.
Bangladesh’s top-order collapse undid a effective show within the discipline that noticed them dismiss South Africa for 204, forcing two collapses alongside the best way. They took 4 wickets for 32 runs in a strangling afternoon session, during which South Africa solely scored 52 runs, after which completed off strongly after tea, with 5 wickets for 36 runs.
Elgar continued to taunt Bangladesh and had phrases with Ebadot, who introduced some fireplace to Bangladesh’s effort when Elgar drove a ball again to him and Ebadot threw the ball again on the batter in frustration. Umpire Adrian Holdstock needed to ask the pair to relax. Ebadot’s reward got here in opposition to the opposite opener, Sarel Erwee, who labored his approach to 8 off 50 balls earlier than Ebadot beat his inside edge with a full supply that angled in. Though Erwee indicated he had hit the ball, Bangladesh reviewed and Ultra Edge revealed no contact whereas ball-tracking confirmed it was occurring to hit center and leg. South Africa’s opening stand was damaged on 43.
That was the one wicket to fall within the morning session, regardless of Bangladesh creating a number of extra possibilities. Elgar was dropped off Mehidy at first slip, on 34, and dropped once more at second slip, on 43. He went on to succeed in his half-century off 73 balls when he punched a Khaled Ahmed brief ball extensive of gully.
Taskin ultimately eliminated Elgar after the break, on evaluation after Erasmus was unmoved when Elgar was struck low on the entrance pad. Ball-tracking confirmed it was hitting the highest of center stump and Erasmus needed to overturn. That was the eighth resolution overturned within the sport and the fifth off Erasmus.
South Africa approached the post-tea session with a transparent intent to assault. They scored 47 runs in 12.5 overs, however their plan labored in Bangladesh’s favour. Mehidy eliminated an edgy Wiaan Mulder, who was lured into the drive and edged to slide within the third over after tea. Taskin had Maharaj trapped lbw after which Bangladesh effected the dual run-outs of Harmer, who was discovered wanting his floor after a direct hit from deep square-leg, and Lizaad Williams. Bangladesh would have been happy with their work regardless of the magnitude of the goal, earlier than it got here undone in six overs on the finish of the day.
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo’s South Africa correspondent