Bangladesh need repeat of team effort to win South Africa series

Host captain Bavuma says, “Sunday is a must-win game for us. We have to up our game in all the departments”

Big image

As effectively as they’d be celebrating the landmark win in Centurion on Friday, Bangladesh could have their eyes on an even bigger achievement on Sunday. Beating South Africa in South Africa for the primary time was large, but when they will do it once more in Johannesburg, and within the course of win the sequence, will probably be a large success.

South Africa, in the meantime, have loads to work on. Temba Bavuma could not work out why his bowlers did not push house the benefit they’d after 15 good overs first up. They additionally leaked plenty of wides and no-balls, and within the again finish, a few of them did not bowl fast sufficient.

The batters even have to seek out higher methods to attain runs. They have been tied down by the Bangladesh seamers within the first Powerplay and in an effort to interrupt free they misplaced too many wickets to the spinners. Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller batted effectively, however could not end the job. Bavuma himself struggled to rotate strike, whereas Aiden Markram lean patch continues to be a trigger for concern.

Form information

South Africa LWWWL (Last 5 accomplished matches; most up-to-date first)

Bangladesh WLWWW

In the highlight

David Miller landed punch after punch on the Bangladesh bowling assault in the direction of the tip of the primary ODI, however an already uncontrolled required run-rate and falling wickets on the different finish meant his 79 off 57 went in useless. They had sufficient bases coated on Friday for Miller to not matter however Bangladesh will comprehend it will not at all times be the case. They’re going to want to seek out methods to cease the marauding left-hander.

David Miller was the one South Africa batter who gave Bangladesh one thing to consider on Friday AFP/Getty Images

Taskin Ahmed took 2 for 15 in his first spell in Centurion, earlier than coming again to bowl two extra tight spells, ending with the large wicket of van der Dussen in his final over. He anxious all of the South African batters along with his tempo, motion and bounce. From wanting virtually clueless on his final tour to South Africa in 2017, Taskin is now a a lot improved, fitter quick bowler.

Team information

South Africa will contemplate bringing again Tabraiz Shamsi , particularly if the Johannesburg pitch will present a bit for the spinners.

South Africa (possible): 1 Kyle Verreynne (wk), 2 Janneman Malan, 3 Temba Bavuma (capt), 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Rassie van der Dussen, 6 David Miller, 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Keshav Maharaj, 11 Lungi Ngidi

Bangladesh are unlikely to vary the taking part in XI that is introduced them three wins within the final 4 video games.

Bangladesh (possible): 1 Tamim Iqbal (capt), 2 Litton Das, 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 5 Yasir Ali, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

Pitch and situations

Four 350-plus scores for the perimeters batting first within the final seven day matches on the Wanderers ought to inform you what to anticipate on Sunday. Weather is ready to be dry.

Stats and trivia

Tamim and Litton placed on 95 runs in 21.3 overs on Friday, which is a brand new Bangladesh report for each runs scored (earlier finest 46) and overs batted (earlier finest 11.1) by their openers in South Africa.

Lungi Ngidi’s 1 for 75 in Centurion is now the worst bowling figures by a South African bowler in opposition to Bangladesh

Quotes



South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, when requested about their position in the ODI Super League. “Sunday is a must-win game for us. We have to up our game in all the departments. It will look after the points that we require. There’s no guaranteed points going into the game just because you are playing Bangladesh. We need to play the cricket that we know we can.”