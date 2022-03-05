Bangladesh opt to bowl against South Africa in maiden World Cup appearance

Bangladesh selected to bowl v South Africa

In their first look at a 50-overs World Cup, Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana selected to bowl first within the hope of exploiting early dampness in Dunedin. Sune Luus would have finished the identical, however South Africa will set Bangladesh a goal with makeshift Tazmin Brits, taking part in rather than Lizelle Lee, who entered MIQ later than the remainder of the squad following the beginning of her first baby.

South Africa opted for 4 quicks in a line-up that’s headlined by Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp, with Masabata Klaas and Ayabonga Khaka making up the remainder of the assault. Kapp was additionally penciled in to bat at No.6, forward of Chloe Tryon and Trisha Chetty. South Africa are ranked second in ODIs and are one of many favourites to win the event.

Bangladesh, in contrast, are ranked sixth and certified for the event after the qualifiers had been cancelled in Zimbabwe final yr. They have three gamers in Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque and Jahanara Alam within the XI, who’ve performed over 40 ODIs. Former captain Salma Khatun is shut on their heals, making her thirty eighth look. They even have Fariha Trisna, the 19-year-old left-arm seamer who made her worldwide debut within the qualifiers final yr, of their aspect for the opener.

Bangladesh: 1 Shamima Sultana (wk), 2 Sharmin Akhter, 3 Farghana Hoque, 4 Nigar Sultana (capt), 5 Rumana Ahmed, 6 Murshida Khatun, 7 Ritu Moni, 8 Salma Khatun, 9 Nahida Akter, 10 Fariha Trisna, 11 Jahanara Alam

South Africa: 1 Tazmin Brits, 2 Laura Wolvaardt, 3 Lara Goodall, 4 Sune Luus (capt), 5 Mignon du Preez, 6 Marizanne Kapp, 7 Chloe Tryon, 8 Trisha Chetty (wk), 9 Shabnim Ismail, 10 Masabata Klaas, 11 Ayabonga Khaka