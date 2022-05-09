Bangladesh Prime Minister aims to deepen relationship as she invites EU Presidents to visit.

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, has marked Europe Day with messages of felicitation to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel. She invited them to mark 50 years of EU-Bangladesh relations by visiting her nation, in a transfer geared toward deepening and increasing the partnership, writes Political Editor Nick Powell.

The persevering with development within the prosperity of Bangladesh is dependent upon its entry to world markets. Meanwhile its very future as a low-lying and densely-populated nation is dependent upon profitable international motion in opposition to local weather change. Both components make the European Union a key companion and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has signalled that it’s time to strengthen and deepen the connection.

In her Europe Day message to Ursula von der Leyen, Sheikh Hasina acknowledged the far-reaching affect of the preferential commerce entry to the EU loved by Bangladesh and pressured the significance of it persevering with because the nation graduates from the UN’s less-developed standing.

But the Prime Minister made clear that it was about greater than securing a easy and sustainable financial transition. “The Bangladesh-EU partnership is now expanding beyond trade and development co-operation”, she stated, pointing to new areas comparable to local weather change, safety, blue financial system, maritime safety, renewable vitality, digital connectivity and migration.

“Our shared values of democracy, secularism, social justice and the rule of law continue to reinforce our strong partnership. It is indeed time for our bilateral relations to evolve into meaningful, strategic engagements”, she added.

In her message to Charles Michel, Sheikh Hasina pointed to the EU and Bangladesh’s joint priorities as the premise of a wonderful relationship. “The ongoing priorities set by the European Union, such as the European Green Deal, the digital decade, elimination of all forms of discrimination, promotion of equal rights and opportunities for all, improving global access for COVID vaccines etc. also coincide with Bangladesh’s own development priorities”, she stated.

Next 12 months, the EU-Bangladesh relationship might be 50 years outdated. A very good time for each presidents to go to the nation and see for themselves “the dividends of Bangladesh-EU partnership and its future possibilities”, the Prime Minister instructed.

In 1973, Bangladesh was rebuilding after a bloody battle of liberation that had ended rule by Pakistan. A profitable relationship with the the European Economic Community was important, all of the extra so as a result of the previous colonial energy, the United Kingdom, had simply joined the EEC.

Both Bangladesh and the EU have made large progress in fifty years however a deepening relationship stays a strategic aim, definitely for Bangladesh and in at this time’s world, absolutely for the EU as nicely.

