Bangladesh releases draft rules to regulate OTT, based on India’s IT norms
The Bangladesh authorities has launched laws, much like
the one introduced by India’s IT guidelines, for social and digital media,
together with Over-the-top (OTT) platforms, Trend studies citing
Business Standard.
The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission
Regulation (BTRC), 2021 was drafted in order to supply a grievance
mechanism whereby customers of digital platforms can register their
complaints and get them addressed inside an outlined timeline,
based on MediaNama.
This goals to “sort out content material or exercise that harms particular person
customers or threatens our lifestyle in Bangladesh.”
Earlier this month, a extra elaborate draft containing the foundations
was revealed, which has sought opinions from the general public and
stakeholders.
The regulator explains a number of phrases within the draft guidelines to
present context on what might be coated by the foundations as soon as they’re
notified by the federal government. It additional lays down a provision for a
Code of Ethics to be drafted by the Bangladesh Ministry of
Information and Broadcasting.
The guidelines would require OTT platforms to register after gaining
safety clearance and they’re going to additionally need to abide by guidelines on
obscenity, defamation, and hurting non secular sentiment, the Dhaka
Tribune newspaper reported.
Bangladesh’s secretary of the Ministry of Information and
Broadcasting Mokbul Hossain mentioned that the draft guideline could be
positioned at an inter-ministerial assembly after the general public and
stakeholders had given their opinions. “Hopefully, we’ll finalize
it by this month or the following,” Hossain advised Dhaka Tribune.
Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. Hasan
Mahmud mentioned OTT platforms have been rising in demand, however there was
at the moment no regulatory system for his or her content material.
“It is simple to censor cinemas as simply 50 to 100 movies are
launched yearly, however it is rather powerful to censor the a whole bunch of
packages on OTT platforms via the censor board,” Mahmud was
quoted as saying by the Tribune.
Last February, the Indian authorities had launched new IT
Rules. According to those guidelines, the social media firms are
required to nominate India based mostly grievance redressal officer,
compliance officer and nodal officer to allow the customers of social
media, who’ve a grievance to have recourse for its redressal.