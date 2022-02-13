Bangladesh releases draft rules to regulate OTT, based on India’s IT norms

The Bangladesh authorities has launched laws, much like

the one introduced by India’s IT guidelines, for social and digital media,

together with Over-the-top (OTT) platforms, Trend studies citing

Business Standard.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission

Regulation (BTRC), 2021 was drafted in order to supply a grievance

mechanism whereby customers of digital platforms can register their

complaints and get them addressed inside an outlined timeline,

based on MediaNama.

This goals to “sort out content material or exercise that harms particular person

customers or threatens our lifestyle in Bangladesh.”

Earlier this month, a extra elaborate draft containing the foundations

was revealed, which has sought opinions from the general public and

stakeholders.

The regulator explains a number of phrases within the draft guidelines to

present context on what might be coated by the foundations as soon as they’re

notified by the federal government. It additional lays down a provision for a

Code of Ethics to be drafted by the Bangladesh Ministry of

Information and Broadcasting.

The guidelines would require OTT platforms to register after gaining

safety clearance and they’re going to additionally need to abide by guidelines on

obscenity, defamation, and hurting non secular sentiment, the Dhaka

Tribune newspaper reported.

Bangladesh’s secretary of the Ministry of Information and

Broadcasting Mokbul Hossain mentioned that the draft guideline could be

positioned at an inter-ministerial assembly after the general public and

stakeholders had given their opinions. “Hopefully, we’ll finalize

it by this month or the following,” Hossain advised Dhaka Tribune.

Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. Hasan

Mahmud mentioned OTT platforms have been rising in demand, however there was

at the moment no regulatory system for his or her content material.

“It is simple to censor cinemas as simply 50 to 100 movies are

launched yearly, however it is rather powerful to censor the a whole bunch of

packages on OTT platforms via the censor board,” Mahmud was

quoted as saying by the Tribune.

Last February, the Indian authorities had launched new IT

Rules. According to those guidelines, the social media firms are

required to nominate India based mostly grievance redressal officer,

compliance officer and nodal officer to allow the customers of social

media, who’ve a grievance to have recourse for its redressal.