Bangladesh return to senior pros as they eye T20 reboot against new-look Afghanistan
Both groups are coming off a lean trot in T20Is, however the guests just like the format, whereas the hosts do not
Big image
Afghanistan will probably be pleased with motion shifting to the two-match T20I collection that begins in Dhaka on Thursday, however Bangladesh would possibly really feel in another way; they’ve began to dread the format in latest occasions. Bangladesh have misplaced their final eight T20Is, and though Afghanistan did not cowl themselves in glory within the T20 World Cup final 12 months, everybody agrees that they love T20s, and so they have the personnel for it.
With Naveen-ul-Haq additionally absent, they can even have a new-look tempo assault, with Karim Janat and Omarzai within the combine because the allrounders. Their foremost power, as all the time, would be the spin trio of Rashid Khan, Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and now in addition they have Qais Ahmad, who did nicely within the BPL.
The selectors have included Munim Shahriar, the big-hitting opener who made an excellent first impression on this season’s BPL.
But eliminating Shamim Hossain and Nurul Hasan does appear hasty, provided that they have been rising into the finishers’ function. That will now return to Mahmudullah, who would anticipate Yasir Ali and Afif Hossain to assist him out in the previous few overs.
How Bangladesh form their tempo assault is likely to be attention-grabbing too. They could wish to have a look at Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam up entrance, with Mustafizur Rahman the floater, so to say, to assault Rahmanullah Gurbaz, however that might be at the price of an additional batter.
Form information
Bangladesh LLLLL (Last 5 accomplished matches; most up-to-date first)
Afghanistan LLWLW
In the highlight
Team information
Shakib and Litton will slot into the XI, whereas Shahriar might make his worldwide debut. Mushfiqur Rahim picked up a finger harm throughout coaching on Wednesday and can miss the match. Nurul Hasan* was added to the squad in a single day and will are available in straightaway.
Bangladesh (possible): 1 Litton Das, 2 Munim Shahriar, 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Nurul Hasan (wk), 5 Mahmudullah (capt), 6 Yasir Ali, 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mahedi Hasan, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Nasum Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman
Rasooli and Omarzai might make their T20I debuts taking a look at how Afghanistan have been taking a look at making adjustments and giving their workforce a contemporary look.
Afghanistan (possible): 1 Hazratullah Zazai, 2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 3 Darwish Rasooli, 4 Najibullah Zadran, 5 Mohammad Nabi (capt), 6 Azmatullah Omarzai, 7 Karim Janat, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 10 Fazalhaq Farooqi, 11 Farid Ahmed
Pitch and situations
It will probably be attention-grabbing to see if the Shere Bangla National Stadium’s curator Gamini Silva avoids laying out a turner, one thing he’s used to doing even for T20s. Chattogram had a grassy pitch that labored towards the Afghanistan spinners, so Dhaka might additionally go that approach. Dry climate is forecast.
Stats and trivia
*
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo’s Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84