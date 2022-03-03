Bangladesh return to senior pros as they eye T20 reboot against new-look Afghanistan

Both groups are coming off a lean trot in T20Is, however the guests just like the format, whereas the hosts do not

Afghanistan will probably be pleased with motion shifting to the two-match T20I collection that begins in Dhaka on Thursday, however Bangladesh would possibly really feel in another way; they’ve began to dread the format in latest occasions. Bangladesh have misplaced their final eight T20Is, and though Afghanistan did not cowl themselves in glory within the T20 World Cup final 12 months, everybody agrees that they love T20s, and so they have the personnel for it.

This time, Afghanistan have a new-look facet after dropping a number of senior cricketers , most notably, Mohammad Shahzad, Gulbadin Naib, Hamid Hassan and Hashmatullah Shahidi. They have made approach for, amongst others, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai and Nijat Masood. Asghar Afghan has additionally retired, which leaves extra duty on the shoulders of senior execs Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran.

With Naveen-ul-Haq additionally absent, they can even have a new-look tempo assault, with Karim Janat and Omarzai within the combine because the allrounders. Their foremost power, as all the time, would be the spin trio of Rashid Khan, Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and now in addition they have Qais Ahmad, who did nicely within the BPL.

Bangladesh have returned to a few of their T20 World Cup gamers, together with Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan. While Shakib was out with an harm lately, Litton was dropped after the World Cup , maybe unfairly. They will nonetheless be with out Mushfiqur Rahim although, who’s out of at the very least the primary match with a “contusion of the right thumb”. “He will be under observation of the medical team and will be assessed on Friday before a decision is made regarding his availability for the second and final match of the series,” as per a BCB assertion.*

The selectors have included Munim Shahriar, the big-hitting opener who made an excellent first impression on this season’s BPL.

But eliminating Shamim Hossain and Nurul Hasan does appear hasty, provided that they have been rising into the finishers’ function. That will now return to Mahmudullah, who would anticipate Yasir Ali and Afif Hossain to assist him out in the previous few overs.

How Bangladesh form their tempo assault is likely to be attention-grabbing too. They could wish to have a look at Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam up entrance, with Mustafizur Rahman the floater, so to say, to assault Rahmanullah Gurbaz, however that might be at the price of an additional batter.

Form information

Bangladesh LLLLL (Last 5 accomplished matches; most up-to-date first)

Afghanistan LLWLW

Afghanistan’s bowling plans will revolve round Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, in addition to Mujeeb Ur Rahman AFP/Getty Images

In the highlight

Rahmanullah Gurbaz struck his third ODI hundred earlier this week. Gurbaz’s 180.51 strike charge on this season’s PSL provides to Afghanistan’s top-order firepower that already contains Hazratullah Zazai and newcomer Rasooli. Gurbaz prefers to hit the ball down the bottom however he has additionally proven his willingness to launch into pull photographs and the sq. lower. The big-hittingstruck his third ODI hundred earlier this week. Gurbaz’s 180.51 strike charge on this season’s PSL provides to Afghanistan’s top-order firepower that already contains Hazratullah Zazai and newcomer Rasooli. Gurbaz prefers to hit the ball down the bottom however he has additionally proven his willingness to launch into pull photographs and the sq. lower.

Team information

Shakib and Litton will slot into the XI, whereas Shahriar might make his worldwide debut. Mushfiqur Rahim picked up a finger harm throughout coaching on Wednesday and can miss the match. Nurul Hasan* was added to the squad in a single day and will are available in straightaway.

Bangladesh (possible): 1 Litton Das, 2 Munim Shahriar, 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Nurul Hasan (wk), 5 Mahmudullah (capt), 6 Yasir Ali, 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mahedi Hasan, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Nasum Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

Rasooli and Omarzai might make their T20I debuts taking a look at how Afghanistan have been taking a look at making adjustments and giving their workforce a contemporary look.

Afghanistan (possible): 1 Hazratullah Zazai, 2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 3 Darwish Rasooli, 4 Najibullah Zadran, 5 Mohammad Nabi (capt), 6 Azmatullah Omarzai, 7 Karim Janat, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 10 Fazalhaq Farooqi, 11 Farid Ahmed

Pitch and situations

It will probably be attention-grabbing to see if the Shere Bangla National Stadium’s curator Gamini Silva avoids laying out a turner, one thing he’s used to doing even for T20s. Chattogram had a grassy pitch that labored towards the Afghanistan spinners, so Dhaka might additionally go that approach. Dry climate is forecast.

Stats and trivia

Afghanistan have received 4 of their six T20Is towards Bangladesh.

Mahmudullah is 29 runs away from turning into the primary Bangladesh batter to achieve 2000 runs in T20Is. Shakib, who holds the document for many wickets within the format, is 106 runs away from 2000 runs.

