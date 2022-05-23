Bangladesh slide to 24 for 5 before Litton-Mushfiqur rebuild





Lunch Bangladesh 66 for five (Litton 26*, Mushfiqur 22*, Rajitha 3-16, Fernando 2-26) vs Sri Lanka

On a Mirpur deck providing a contact of motion off the floor, Sri Lanka’s two quicks – Kasun Rajitha and Asitha Fernando – bulldozed their manner by way of the Bangladesh high order, leaving them gasping at 24 for five inside the primary seven overs of the second and closing Test.

Rajitha angled the ball in from both aspect of the wicket to assault the batters’ stumps, bowling particularly properly towards Bangladesh’s left-handers. Fernando examined each edges and brought about hassle with the little motion he gleaned off the pitch. Together, they put collectively 40 minutes of bowling that might outline the collection. Rajitha’s take for the morning was 3 for 16 from eight overs; Fernando’s was 2 for 26 from eight.

Bangladesh wanted a serious rebuild, they usually acquired the makings of 1 by way of Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das , who strung collectively a 42-run stand and ensured that no additional wickets fell earlier than lunch. It’s simply as properly Bangladesh bolstered their batting for this match, bringing in batting allrounder Mosaddek Hossain for the injured Nayeem Hasan. Sri Lanka’s spinners have been additionally unable to impose themselves as but – Praveen Jayawickrama didn’t achieve plenty of flip, and even Ramesh Mendis, who imparts extra sidespin than Jayawickrama, delivered an unremarkable first over.

Rajitha set the collapse in movement as early because the second ball. Bowling from huge of the crease, he acquired the ball to straighten barely off the pitch, and whizz between the bat and pad of Mahmudul Hasan Joy, whose off stump was flattened. Rajitha would additionally get two left-handers off successive balls with roughly this technique, solely from across the wicket. In the seventh over of the innings, he tempted Najmul Hossain Shanto into a giant drive, and took down his off stump as properly. Next ball, he angled one into the pads of Shakib Al Hasan, who performed round it and was given out lbw – a call that was upheld upon evaluate.

Fernando’s wickets, in the meantime, didn’t observe so shut a sample. He skidded one at Tamim Iqbal within the second over, and the batter despatched a forefront to level, the place Jayawickrama took diving catch. Tamim had been trying to whip that ball to the legside. Bangladesh’s struggling captain Mominul Haque was Fernando’s subsequent sufferer. Poking at a size ball outdoors off, Mominul despatched a skinny edge to the wicketkeeper, and was out for 9. This was his sixth consecutive single-figure rating, and the seventh in eight innings.

Mushfiqur and Litton noticed out the again finish of the opening bowlers’ spells, then started to appear just a little extra comfy on the crease because the session wore on, significantly towards spin. Their partnership steered there have been no terrors within the floor for the batters. Bangladesh could mirror that the disastrous first 40 minutes was down partly to free batting within the face of probing seam bowling.

Litton went to lunch on 26 off 54, with 4 fours to his identify. Mushfiqur was on 22 off 47.





