Bangladesh spinners pin West Indies before Campbelle’s 53* helps them to 140
Five out of the 9 wickets fell to spin
West Indies Women 140 for 9 (Campbelle 53*, Salma 2-23, Nahida 2-23) vs Bangladesh Women
What then adopted was one thing they would not have foreseen. Matthews mistimed a half-tracker from Nahida to midwicket and Taylor was bowled behind her legs within the left-arm spinner’s subsequent over. Salma then obtained Rashada Williams, who had are available in for Kycia Knight, caught at covers to have West Indies at 4 for 48 within the sixteenth over.
Even although Campbelle struggled for the massive a part of her innings, she held on and helped West Indies cross the 100-run mark. She first discovered an ally for the eighth wicket in Afy Fletcher – in for Shakera Selman, who scored 17, for a 32-run partnership in eight overs, after which added 36 with Karishma Ramharack for the ninth wicket. Campbelle made her second half-century within the match and helped West Indies get to a complete their bowlers can play with.
S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo