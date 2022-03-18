Bangladesh spinners pin West Indies before Campbelle’s 53* helps them to 140

West Indies Women 140 for 9 (Campbelle 53*, Salma 2-23, Nahida 2-23) vs Bangladesh Women

Stafanie Taylor wished to bat first; Nigar Sultana wished Bangladesh to make first use of the floor after profitable the toss. On a pitch devoid of dwell grass, Taylor hoped to provide batters the liberty to tee off and put up a tall rating, a principle that was backed by the specialists, who had been surpised at Nigar’s alternative, given the sunny circumstances on the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. But Bangladesh spinners, led by two-fors from Nahida Akter and Salma Khatun , contrived to limit West Indies to 140 for 9. Both the spinners completed with equivalent figures of two for 23.

Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews obtained West Indies off to a gentle begin, regardless of not getting the unfastened deliveries they might have preferred. Jahanara Alam then struck however getting Dottin to chop at a one that did not have sufficient width, solely to be caught behind. Caution gave the impression to be West Indies’ second line of defence as they slowed down as soon as spinners got here on.

What then adopted was one thing they would not have foreseen. Matthews mistimed a half-tracker from Nahida to midwicket and Taylor was bowled behind her legs within the left-arm spinner’s subsequent over. Salma then obtained Rashada Williams, who had are available in for Kycia Knight, caught at covers to have West Indies at 4 for 48 within the sixteenth over.

Shemaine Campbelle and Chedean Nation solely asserted the West Indies’ mindset after they performed out near 13 overs collectively for simply 12 runs. It concluded with Nation horribly misjudging a run to be in need of the direct hit on the striker’s finish.

Even although Campbelle struggled for the massive a part of her innings, she held on and helped West Indies cross the 100-run mark. She first discovered an ally for the eighth wicket in Afy Fletcher – in for Shakera Selman, who scored 17, for a 32-run partnership in eight overs, after which added 36 with Karishma Ramharack for the ninth wicket. Campbelle made her second half-century within the match and helped West Indies get to a complete their bowlers can play with.