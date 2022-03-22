Bangladesh target maiden ODI series win in South Africa against inconsistent hosts

Wayne Parnell has been dominated out of the match with a hamstring harm, whereas Temba Bavuma is match to play

Big image Before reaching South Africa, Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal and coach Russell Domingo had been assured of notching up a maiden ODI sequence win right here. They began with an enormous win within the first ODI in Centurion, however the hosts hit again within the second game in Johannesburg. The groups now head to Centurion once more for the decider – a primary on a Bangladesh tour of South Africa.

South Africa have been blowing cold and hot because the begin of 2021, profitable seven of the 15 ODIs and dropping six, with two matches producing no outcome. It won’t be a straightforward job for Bangladesh to thump South Africa at house; nonetheless, it would not unattainable both.

A robust bowling efficiency led by Kagiso Rabada, who picked up a five-for, helped South Africa degree the sequence within the second ODI. Lungi Ngidi too bowled nicely and so did Wayne Parnell, earlier than injuring his left hamstring. But they could have anticipated a bit extra from the spin duo of Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj.

Quinton de Kock attacked Bangladesh from the phrase go, and Kyle Verreynne and Temba Bavuma, nursing a hand harm, stored them within the recreation within the brief chase. South Africa will need extra from their batters, and never simply in runs, but in addition to tackle the Bangladesh bowling assault like de Kock did within the second recreation.

Bangladesh are unlikely to alter their taking part in XI, with the identical set of gamers having featured for the sixth match in a row in Johannesburg. Such consistency in choice just isn’t frequent with the guests, and it reveals the method of a captain and a coach who imagine in giving sufficient possibilities to a participant to show his price earlier than dropping them after a poor efficiency.

Runs from the likes of Litton Das, Yasir Ali and Afif Hossain haven’t solely eased the strain on the 4 senior batters, however has additionally made Bangladesh a well-rounded batting facet. Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan shall be manning the top-order fort, whereas Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah, surprisingly off color these days, shall be anticipated to offer the flourish in the long run.

Bangladesh’s bowling has additionally completed the job. Taskin Ahmed shall be main the assault together with his accuracy and searing tempo. Mustafizur Rahman is the end-overs grasp, whereas Shoriful Islam has proven he’s adept at each ends of the innings. Mehidy Hasan Miraz is evolving as an allrounder, with Shakib being the spine of the bowling division.

Form information

South Africa WLWWW (Last 5 accomplished matches; most up-to-date first)

Bangladesh LWLWW

Kagiso Rabada will as soon as once more be key for South Africa AFP/Getty Images

In the highlight Kagiso Rabada, the chief of South Africa’s tempo assault, shall be anticipated to do a bulk of the injury to information the hosts to the sequence win. The quick bowler rattled the batting line-up within the second ODI, the place his first spell prolonged to seven overs.

Afif Hossain up the order, but Bangladesh believe he will be There is quite a lot of speak about sellingup the order, but Bangladesh believe he will be best suited for No 7 . It additionally seems to be like Afif is getting accustomed to the position now, evident in the way in which he rescued the workforce with an unbeaten 93 after the early collapse in Chattogram towards Afghanistan, and in addition after he scored a brisk 72 on Sunday. Though he’s often aggressive, Afif additionally is aware of when to curb that intuition for his workforce.

Team information

Wayne Parnell has been dominated out of the match with the hamstring harm, which implies Marco Jansen may take his place within the facet. Captain Temba Bavuma, who injured his hand, is match to play.

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Janneman Malan, 3 Temba Bavuma (capt), 4 Kyle Verreynne, 5 Rassie van der Dussen, 6 David Miller, 7 Keshav Maharaj, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi

Despite the seven-wicket loss in Johannesburg, Bangladesh are unlikely to alter their line-up.

Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal (capt), 2 Litton Das, 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 5 Yasir Ali, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

Pitch and situations Only two out of 12 instances have groups misplaced scoring after 300-plus runs batting first at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The third ODI guarantees to be a run fest. The forecast says there shall be no rain on Wednesday.

Stats and trivia

Both of Kagiso Rabada’s five-wicket hauls in ODIs have come towards Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s 314 towards South Africa within the first ODI was the primary time they scored 300-plus in an ODI when solely 5 bowlers had been utilized by the opposition.

Quotes

“If we can handle the first ten overs well, [and] if we don’t give them too many wickets, we can definitely score runs against them in the middle overs.”

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal on their prime order’s position