Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI LIVE streaming: When and where to watch score online – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Bangladesh welcome Afghanistan for a limited-overs sequence, beginning with the ODIs, on Wednesday.

Afghanistan, led by Hashmatullah Shahidi and Mohammad Nabi in ODIs and T20Is, respectively are set to play three ODIs and two T20Is in Bangladesh.

The upcoming sequence can even see Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal making a comeback, after having been out of motion since July 2021 as a result of an harm.

There are notable absentees within the Afghanistan camp, with the selectors leaving out the likes of Gulbadin Naib, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hamid Hassan and Mohammad Shahzad.

Afghanistan are coming to this sequence on the again of a 3-0 clear sweep over Netherlands in an ODI sequence in Doha.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh emerged victorious of their final two ODI assignments, beating Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe 3-0 and 2-1, respectively.

Here’s all you want to learn about when and the place to look at the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan first ODI:

When will the primary ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan happen?

The first ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will happen on Wednesday, 23 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the primary ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan?

The match will happen at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

When will the match begin?

The match will start at 10.30 am IST. The toss will happen at 10 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match?

There gained’t be LIVE telecast of the match on TV. You can stream it LIVE on the FanCode app and web site. You may also browse Firstpost.com for stay updates.

