Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I in Dhaka highlights: Tigers win by 61 runs – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Bangladesh tackle Afghanistan within the 1st T20I on the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

In a carefully contested ODI sequence, Bangladesh edged Afghanistan 2-1.

In the first ODI, Bangladesh restricted Afghanistan to 215. But they began off in a horror vogue within the chase as they have been diminished to 45/6. Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan scripted a miraculous restoration to take them previous the end line with a 174-run stand for the seventh wicket.

They carried ahead the momentum within the subsequent match as a a lot better batting efficiency noticed them publish 306/4 batting first. Liton Das scored a superb 136 off 126 balls whereas Mushfiqur Rahim scored 86 off 93. Their bowlers then obtained into the act and bundled them out for 218.

Bangladesh sealed the sequence 2-0.

However, Afghanistan bounced again within the final match to realize some delight. Rashid Khan led the way in which with 3/37 whereas Mohammad Nabi took 2/29 as Afghanistan bowled Bangladesh out for 192. Liton Das was the lone fighter with 86 off 113. In reply, opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz performed a implausible knock of 106 whereas Rahmat Shah supported him nicely with 47 off 67 balls as Afghanistan chased the goal down with 59 balls and 7 wickets to spare.

The motion now strikes on to the T20Is. A format the place Afghanistan are extra environment friendly. They can be seeking to finish the tour on excessive with a sequence win. Bangladesh, alternatively, can be seeking to flip a nook within the format. They have misplaced their final 8 T20Is and had a troublesome time on the T20 World Cup.

The first T20I can be performed on 3 March whereas the second can be performed on fifth March.

We can count on a cracker of a sequence.