Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: After Liton Das Blitz, Afghanistan Bowlers Fight Back | Cricket News

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, third ODI Live Score Updates: Bangladesh began nicely after opting to bat towards Afghanistan within the third ODI being performed on the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Batter Liton Das stroked his method to an entertaining knock of 86 runs in 113 balls earlier than being dismissed by Mohammad Nabi. Post Shakib al Hasan’s departure for 30 runs, Afghanistan bowlers roared again in to sport to take common wickets and sluggish the speed of scoring. Bangladesh have already clinched the three-match ODI sequence 2-0 and shall be aiming to make a sweep with a win the third ODI. The first and second matches have been received by Bangladesh by margins of 4 wickets and 88 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Bangladesh Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai

