Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Preview: Bangladesh should neglect about their first-ever ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup win as they go looking for a second straight victory towards the West Indies, in keeping with captain Nigar Sultana.

A nine-run win over Pakistan handed the Tigresses a primary victory on their event debut, however all their consideration is now on defeating one of many shock packages of the 2022 version.

The West Indies raced out of the blocks with wins over New Zealand and England however heavy defeats to India and Australia have left their qualification hopes within the stability.

Nigar stated: “Obviously it was a implausible match, it was a fantastic pleasure to get our first World Cup win and truly we wish to neglect about that as a result of we wish to transfer ahead.

“We wish to take all of the positives from the final match and we wish to implement it within the subsequent match.

“I believe it was an thrilling match for all of us as a result of it was our first win within the World Cup, and clearly again dwelling there was a variety of help for us.

“They had been ready for this victory they usually all are tremendous excited they usually at all times maintain religion in us each time.

“A lot of people messaged us, saying that we are doing well and just need a little momentum and if you get this momentum it will go through the tournament.”

While the West Indies have put in some sudden shows, Nigar is hoping Bangladesh can use their very own aspect of shock.

The two sides will meet for the primary time in a One Day International and Nigar’s ladies are hoping they’ll produce a efficiency that the Windies will not be ready for.

“I think this is a good thing, I guess because they don’t know us and we don’t even know them,” she stated.

“So, this is going to be advantageous because they don’t know how we play. We are focusing on our strengths, and we are going to plan according to that.”

While Bangladesh are placing their first win out of their minds, the Maroon Warriors will probably be calling on their recollections of their opening three-run victory over hosts New Zealand on the identical venue in Tauranga.

The West Indies achieved their purpose of profitable two out of their first 4 matches however will hope to finish the group stage with an ideal trio of video games, beginning with a return to the Bay Oval on Friday.

Shamilia Connell stated: “It was our first win on the World Cup within the event, so we’re in acquainted situations and the ladies are feeling energetic as a result of we gained our first sport right here and we need to try this tomorrow.

“We know we have misplaced two video games, however we now have to place that behind us. We’re simply going to go on the market and provides our greatest.

“What’s gone is gone and we just have to look to just bring our A-game in these next three games as we look to qualify for the semi-finals.”

Fast bowler Connell admitted they are going to be going through a Bangladesh facet filled with confidence after their win over Pakistan.

“We can see that they’re very competitive. We’re just going to go there and give our best and we are not going to underestimate them,” she added.

“We’re just going to go out there and play our game. They put up some very good scores and they beat Pakistan and Pakistan were one of the teams that were looking to give them a challenge, but we’re just going to go and play our A-game.”

