Bangladeshi Man Sneaks Into India To Watch IPL, Sent Back

“Cricket has no boundaries!” The saying was proved proper by a 31-year-old Bangladeshi man who sneaked into India to look at Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

Md Ibrahim, a resident of Purva Chandpur in Narayanganj district of Bangladesh, was apprehended on Friday night time close to the International Border in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas, the BSF mentioned.

“During interrogation, he revealed that he is a cricket fan and was going to Mumbai to watch IPL matches,” a BSF official mentioned.

“He gave 5,000 Bangladeshi Taka to a broker for crossing the international boundary,” the official mentioned.

The man was handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) as a goodwill gesture, he mentioned.

