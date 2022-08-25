Bank Credit Growth Accelerates To 14.2% In June Quarter: RBI Data

Metropolitan branches proceed to account for over half of the financial institution deposits.

Mumbai:

Bank credit score development accelerated to 14.2 per cent within the quarter ended June 2022 from 6 per cent in the identical interval of the earlier yr, RBI information confirmed on Thursday.

In the quarter ended March 2022, financial institution credit score had expanded by 10.8 per cent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday launched the ‘Quarterly Statistics on Deposits and Credit of SCBs for June 2022’. This information is collected from all scheduled business banks (SCBs), which embody regional rural banks (RRBs), small finance banks (SFBs) and funds banks (PBs).

“Credit growth has been broad-based: all the population groups (i.e., rural, semi-urban, urban and metropolitan), all the bank groups (i.e., public/private sector banks, foreign banks, RRBs and SFBs) and all the regions of the country (i.e., central, eastern, north-eastern, northern, southern and western) recorded double-digit annual credit growth in June 2022,” as per the info.

Aggregate deposit development (year-on-year) has remained within the vary 9.5 – 10.2 per cent over the last 5 quarters.

Metropolitan branches proceed to account for over half of the financial institution deposits and their share elevated marginally over the past one yr.

The share of present account and financial savings account (CASA) deposits in whole deposits has been growing over the past three years (42 per cent in June 2020, 43.8 per cent in June 2021 and 44.5 per cent in June 2022).

As credit score development is outpacing deposit development within the latest interval, credit-deposit (C-D) ratio has been on the rise, the info confirmed.

In June 2022, C-D ratio stood at 73.5 per cent at all-India degree (70.5 per cent a yr in the past) and 86.2 per cent for metropolitan branches of banks (84.3 per cent a yr in the past).