Bank manager shot dead by terrorists in J&K in another attack on civilians

A financial institution supervisor was shot useless by terrorists within the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. He labored on the Elaquai Dehati Bank within the district. The incident comes amid a spate of assaults on non-locals. This is the second civilian assault inside every week. Earlier this week, a faculty trainer was shot useless by terrorists.

“Terrorists fired upon a financial institution worker (supervisor) at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district. He obtained grievous gunshot accidents on this terror incident. He is a resident of Hanumangarh Rajasthan. Area cordoned off. Further particulars shall observe,” the Kashmir Zone Police mentioned in a tweet.

#terrorists fired upon a financial institution worker (supervisor) at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in #Kulgam district. He obtained grievous gunshot accidents on this terror incident. He is a resident of Hanumangarh Rajasthan. Area cordoned off. Further particulars shall observe.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 2, 2022