Bank of India March Quarter Profit Soars 142% To Rs 606 Crore

Bank of India March quarter revenue rose by an enormous 142 per cent

Mumbai:

State-run Bank of India on Tuesday reported a 142.31 per cent rise in standalone revenue after tax (PAT) at Rs 606 crore within the quarter ended March 2022 on increased internet curiosity earnings (NII) and enchancment in asset high quality.

This compares with a PAT of Rs 250 crore in the identical interval of the previous fiscal.

For the complete yr 2021-22, the lender reported a 57.60 per cent leap in internet revenue at Rs 3,405 crore from Rs 2,160 crore in FY21.

Speaking to reporters, the financial institution’s Managing Director and CEO A Okay Das stated, “Asset quality further improved with reduction in gross NPAs both amount wise and percentage wise.”

He stated the financial institution’s thrust was on advances progress fairly than deposit progress. It additionally laid emphasis on outreach campaigns for enterprise progress and constructing bonds with the shoppers within the earlier fiscal.

Net Interest Income (NII) elevated by 35.77 per cent to Rs 3,986 crore in This autumn FY22, from Rs 2,936 crore in the identical interval of the earlier fiscal.

Net Interest Margin (NIM) improved to 2.58 per cent from 2.01 per cent.

Gross non-performing property (GNPAs) declined by 19.33 per cent to Rs 45,605 crore in March 2022 from Rs 56,535 crore in March 2021. GNPA ratio declined to 9.98 per cent from 13.77 per cent.

Net NPA ratio stood at 2.34 per cent as towards 3.35 per cent.

Mr Das stated the gross NPA is anticipated to be decrease than 8 per cent by March 2023.

He additional stated the financial institution’s publicity to Future Group is about Rs 1,045 crore and it has made 100 per cent provisions for the account. For Srei Group, the place its publicity is Rs 963 crore, a 50 per cent provisioning has been made.

The financial institution has projected a credit score progress of round 10-12 per cent within the present monetary yr.

Mr Das stated company credit score progress in FY22 was muted.

For your entire final yr, the lender sanctioned greater than Rs 70,000 crore however the availment was much less at round Rs 29,000 crore. Even the availment of overdraft (OD) limits was round 68-69 per cent.

“We believe that this time, apart from MSME, mid-cap segments, corporate segment will receive added focus, which will be helped by the fact that the government has come out with lots of initiatives such as the Rs 7.5 lakh crore capex plan, which will have multiplier effects and create new demand.

“We have gotten enough capital additionally to fund the company sector progress. I believe 10-12 per cent (credit score progress) is the naked minimal that we may very well be anticipating this yr,” Das said.

As on March 31, 2022, bank’s capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) stood at 17.04 per cent as against 14.93 per cent in March 2021.

On capital raising plans, Mr Das said the lender may raise Rs 2,500 crore this year.

“The authorities is having 81 per cent shareholding within the financial institution which we’re planning to carry all the way down to 75 per cent. We have taken in-principle approval from the board for elevating about Rs 2,500 crore on this monetary yr,” he stated, including the fundraise might be by Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) route.