Banyana Banyana qualify for 2022 AWCON tournament with aggregate win over Algeria | Sport

Banyana Banyana have certified for the African Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) event after beating Algeria 3-1 on combination over two qualifying legs.

After securing a 2-0 house victory within the first leg on Friday, Desiree Ellis’ expenses performed to a 1-1 away draw on the Stade Omar Hamadi in Algiers on Wednesday night.

Algeria had been determined to get themselves again into the tie and thought that they had executed the twenty seventh minute once they had the ball at the back of the South African internet.

A foul on goalkeeper Andile Dlamini, nonetheless, noticed the objective dominated out.

They did lower Banyana’s benefit to a single objective within the forty fifth minute as Sylia Koui scored for the house aspect to provide them a 1-0 lead on the break.

South Africa, nonetheless, nonetheless had a 2-1 combination benefit.

In the 61st minute, Banyana got a penalty after an Algerian participant dealt with the ball within the field.

Linda Mothlalo calmly transformed from the spot to degree up the rating at 1-1 and, extra importantly, give Banyana a crucial away objective.

That’s the way in which it stayed until the full-time whistle as South Africa now will head to Morocco in July for the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations.