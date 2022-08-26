Banyana Banyana to play dream clashes against Brazil | Sport
Desiree Ellis waving to followers at Cape Town Stadium at half-time in the course of the opening DStv Premiership encounter between Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns. (Gallo Images)
Not one, however two matches towards Copa America winners, Brazil.
That’s what awaits Africa Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) champions Banyana Banyana subsequent month.
The clashes are set to happen on 2 September and 5 September, SAFA introduced on Thursday, with the primary match at Orlando Stadium at 18:00.
The venue for the second match is but to be confirmed.
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was trying ahead to the problem that confronted her trailblazing crew.
“This is superb,” the Banyana Banyana coach instructed the SAFA website on Thursday.
“You know, instantly after the WAFCON final month, SAFA mentioned they’d give us the very best preparation for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
“What more could we ask for? A powerhouse, not just in women’s football but also in men’s football.
“Brazil are the champions of Copa America, a powerhouse. What a approach to begin making ready for the World Cup, what a approach to begin off our marketing campaign.
“We want to say thank you to SAFA, and we want to say thank you to SASOL. They have always been true to their word, and we look forward to playing Brazil and whatever is to come after,” Ellis mentioned.
Brazil received an eighth Copa América Femenina in July, beating hosts Colombia 1-0.
Both sides have certified for the Women’s World Cup to be performed in Australia and New Zealand subsequent yr.