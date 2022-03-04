Bar room talk with Labour’s Andy Burnham

This week Jack Blanchard heads north to Manchester to speak music, soccer, historical past and politics with Mayor Andy Burnham. In his favored metropolis centre bar, Burnham — presently the favourite to succeed Keir Starmer as Labour chief — talks about his childhood rising up on the outskirts of town, and the way Manchester’s legendary music scene impressed him to Cambridge University.

He discusses the highs and the lows of his 20-year profession in Westminster, and the battle he confronted at the same time as a senior minister to get the Whitehall machine delivering for the North. He additionally runs the rule over Starmer’s efficiency as Labour chief up to now, and admits his personal fears for the longer term as Vladimir Putin’s battle in Ukraine spirals additional and additional uncontrolled.