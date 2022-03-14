Barack Obama Reveals He Has COVID: ‘Get Vaccinated’

Ian Forsyth/Getty

Former President Barack Obama revealed Sunday afternoon that he’s examined optimistic for COVID-19 and is experiencing gentle signs.

“I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” he tweeted.

“Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

Coronavirus instances have plummeted since January, when the Omicron variant raged throughout the U.S., setting data for infections. Many cities and states have since softened their COVID mitigation measures, ditching masks and vaccine mandates.

Even so, greater than 1,000 Americans proceed to die every day from the virus, and over 30,000 individuals are at the moment hospitalized with COVID. Only 65.2 p.c of the U.S. inhabitants has been totally vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mask and Vaccine Mandates Are Gone, but COVID Is Still Here

Nearly 965,000 Americans have died because the pandemic started in 2020, and almost 80 million infections have been reported within the U.S. alone, the CDC studies.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get the Daily Beast’s biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast’s unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.