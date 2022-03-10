“Barbaric”: US Slams Russia After Attack On Children’s Hospital In Ukraine

At least 17 had been injured By Russian bombing on youngsters’s hospital on Wednesday. (File)

Washington:

The White House Wednesday slammed the “barbaric” use of drive in opposition to civilians after an obvious Russian air strike on a youngsters’s hospital in Ukraine.

“It is horrifying to see the type of, the barbaric use of military force to go after innocent civilians in a sovereign country,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki informed reporters when questioned in regards to the strike.

