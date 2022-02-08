Barça reaches €280 million Spotify deal which includes stadium name change

The Spanish nice regarded lifeless and buried because the Russian world quantity two carved out a two-set lead however Nadal surged residence for certainly one of his mightiest comeback wins 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in 5hr 24min on Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal got here out on prime within the bodily warfare of attrition to maneuver forward of period rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on the all-time record of males’s main winners.

Djokovic missed his probability to enhance on his 9 Australian Open wins when he was deported over vaccination points on the eve of the match, whereas Federer is injured.

It was one of many 35-year-old Spanish warrior’s best title victories in his twenty ninth Grand Slam ultimate successful his second Australian Open, 13 years after his first in 2009.

Nadal additionally grew to become solely the fourth man to win every of the 4 Grand Slams twice and the third oldest man within the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title, behind Ken Rosewall and Federer.

The ultimate went all the way down to the bitter finish with Nadal being damaged as he served for the championship just for the Spaniard to interrupt again.

On his second try to serve it out, Nadal powered to 3 match factors to win amid chaotic scenes in his participant’s field and the frenzied crowd.

It is the fourth time in his storied profession that Nadal had clawed again to win from two units down and the second time Nadal had denied Medvedev in a Grand Slam ultimate, successful a five-set epic on the 2019 US Open.

It topped a unprecedented effort from Nadal on the yr’s opening main, having to switch his recreation to compensate for a degenerative bone illness in his left foot that ended his 2021 season final August.

He then caught Covid in December which, he mentioned, made him “very sick”.

Medvedev had wrecked Djokovic’s calendar Grand Slam push and bid for a twenty first title in New York 4 months in the past and was aiming to do the identical to Nadal in Melbourne.

Medvedev misplaced his second consecutive Australian Open ultimate after falling in straight units to Djokovic in final yr’s ultimate.

Nadal now leads Medvedev 4-1, with the Russian additionally shedding to the Spanish lefty in his first main ultimate on the 2019 US Open over 5 units.