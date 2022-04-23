Barca set women’s crowd record with 91,648

A file 91,648 followers have turned up for a girls’s match as Barcelona beat Wolfsburg 5-1 within the first leg of their Women’s Champions League semi-final on the Camp Nou on Friday.

The conflict broke the earlier girls’s attendance file set simply three weeks in the past when 91,553 spectators flocked to the identical venue for Barcelona’s showdown with Real Madrid on March 30.

“It is something spectacular what happened today and almost a month ago, it leaves us speechless,” midfielder Patri Guijarro mentioned about being cheered on by yet one more crowd file.

“I think that within days, or even years we will be a little more aware of the magnitude (of what happened), and how special it is to experience a day like this.”

The beforehand long-standing file for a girls’s sport was 90,185 for the 1999 Women’s World Cup remaining between the United States and China on the Rose Bowl.

Barcelona, who reached the Champions League semi-finals with an 8-3 mixture win over Real, have been off to an ideal begin as midfielder Aitana Bonmati put them forward within the third minute.

The hosts doubled their lead seven minutes later when Caroline Hansen netted in opposition to her former membership with a advantageous end into the highest left nook, whereas Jennifer Hermoso and Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas added one objective every to make it 4-0 earlier than break.

Wolfsburg midfielder Jill Roord marked her twenty fifth birthday by scoring for the guests within the seventieth minute, with the objective being confirmed following a VAR evaluate.

But champions Barcelona, in full management for the reason that opening minutes, prolonged their lead when Putellas transformed a penalty within the 84th minute, leaving two-times champions Wolfsburg dealing with an uphill activity within the return leg.

“What the players have done basically (deserves) a 10,” Barcelona supervisor Jonatan Giraldez mentioned. “Surely the first half is one of the best we have played this season.”

“Today, it was a very good game to show how ambitious we are,” Guijarro mentioned.

“Two years ago we were sent home in the semi-finals against them and today, well, we played this way. There’s still another game left but we’re going to go out there the same way we did today, or even better.”

Lyon will tackle Paris Saint-Germain within the different semi-final on Sunday, with each second-leg video games to be performed on April 30.

Barcelona are in search of to repeat their treble from final season. They have already clinched the Spanish league and are within the Copa de la Reina final 4.